Gui Araujo comments the breakup with Gabi Brandt

The last pawn eliminated from “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) participated in the program “Hora do Faro” and commented on the end of his relationship with the influencer Gabi Brandt.

Rodrigo Faro asked: “Do you think these girls, for everything they said out here in response to what you said inside, were ungrateful?” and the ex-MTV replied, “No they don’t.”

Lucas Selfie, also ex-pawn, asked who Araujo was referring to, but the ex-On Vacation with the Ex tried to change the subject. He took the opportunity to praise Anitta and her work and then spoke of Brandt, the partner he betrayed.

“About Gabi, what happened between us was entirely my responsibility, or my lack of responsibility. So, like that, I reaped and I’m reaping many things from the mistakes I made there. It wasn’t, at any time, her fault , it was always my fault and at that time I didn’t know how to relate to someone,” said the former MTV.

‘A Fazenda 13’: The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality

1 / 12 Gui Araujo: 10th eliminated The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo on the night of the tenth elimination Play/PlayPlus two / 12 Medrado: 1st withdrawal The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave headquarters, asking to leave Play/Playplus 3 / 12 Liziane: 1st eliminated The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program Play/Playplus 4 / 12 Nego do Borel: 1st expelled A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition Play/Playplus 5 / 12 Mussunzinho: 2nd eliminated A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm Play/PlayPlus 6 / 12 Erika Schneider: 3rd out The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm Play/PlayPlus 7 / 12 Victor Pecoraro: 4th eliminated The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination Play/PlayPlus 8 / 12 Lary Bottino: 5th out The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the fifth farm Play/Playplus 9 / 12 Tati: 6th out The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game Play/Playplus 10 / 12 Erasmo Viana: 7th eliminated The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh crop of the edition Play/Playplus 11 / 12 Tiago Piquilo: 8th eliminated The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination Play/PlayPlus 12 / 12 Valentina: 9th eliminated The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla on the ninth farm Play/Playplus