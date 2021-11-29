Highlight, Du Queiroz recalls his trajectory to reach Corinthians

Again starting Corinthians under the command of coach Sylvinho, defensive midfielder Du Queiroz was one of the highlights of Alvinegro in the 1-0 victory against Athletico-PR this afternoon (28) and recalled the difficulties faced in childhood and adolescence to get there to professionalization in football.

“For us, who are born and raised in the community, it’s hard to get here. It’s hard for a slum dweller to get here. I don’t even have words to describe what it is,” said the midfielder in an interview with TV Globo at the end of the match at Neo Química Arena.

Du Queiroz arrived at Corinthians at the age of 13 to play as a full-back, but since the age of 15 he has played the role of defensive midfielder. The player arrived at Alvinegro’s professionals this season after a short spell at the under-23 team and, since then, has become an important part of the squad.

A spawn of the base, the player was voted best on the field and thanked the fans for the affection shown by mentioning Corinthians’ unbeaten record in the Neo Química Arena, which has not yet been defeated at home in the second round. With the audience in the stands, there are seven games and seven victories.

“We know that here at the stadium, the power of the fans is great. They make the difference. We are working to improve. This trophy belongs to the group. I want to thank God and myself for the hard work every day, third in the my family,” he finished.