Hit the crossbar! CSA sees the Serie A gate, but Alagoas’ goal in the end changes the scenario and gives access to Avaí | csa

CSA was winning a spot in Serie A until the 43rd of the second half, when Alagoas Renato scored the goal of Avaí’s comeback over Sampaio Corrêa. It was heavy for the azulina crowd. In King Pelé, this Sunday, the team from Alagoas did its part and thrashed Brasil de Pelotas by 4-0.
In Paraná, rival CRB lost to Operário-PR by 2-1 and CSA’s access depended on a stumbling block from Avaí. He didn’t come, but the game in Florianópolis was dramatic. Sampaio opened the scoring in the first half, with a great goal from Ciel, and resisted until 35 of the second half.
CSA ends Serie B fifth for the second consecutive time — Photo: Ailton Cruz/Gazeta de Alagoas
Edílson took the penalty, scored for Avaí at 28, and Luiz Daniel defended. The referee from Rio de Janeiro, Marcelo de Lima Henrique, sent him back, alleging invasion of the area, and, in the new hit, Valdívia drew. Right-back Watson, from Sampaio, complained a lot and was expelled from the field.
At 32 of the 2nd half, Edilson lost the penalty, but the referee sent it back, due to invasion by Sampaio’s players
With one more, Avaí turned the game around at 43, with a goal by Renato. The CSA, at that time, had a guaranteed victory against Brasil de Pelotas and still waited more than five minutes for the result of the game in Florianópolis. It didn’t.
With 62 points, the CSA finished Series B in fifth place for the second year in a row. The final sprint, however, under the baton of coach Mozart, excited the crowd and made the team leave the championship on a high, with a rout over Brasil de Pelotas.
