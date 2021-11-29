Housemarque promises news for Returnal • Eurogamer.pt

One of the most acclaimed games for PlayStation 5 is about to receive news, it’s Housemarque that lured fans of the game in a recent tweet.

In the tweet you can read the word “Atropos” accompanied by an image, which no one has yet been able to decipher, not even the game’s staunchest followers. Many believe that maybe it’s an expansion.

To spice things up, Eevi Korhonen, narrative designer for Returnal, responded to the same tweet with a sentence that piques curiosity even more.

“Today we filmed something really amazing. I hope we can share something more soon!”

Returnal is one of the exclusive games of the new generation of consoles, in this case PlayStation 5. It received a Recommended from us, saying Jorge Loureiro that “Returnal is a unique combination between two genres wrapped in Dark Sci-Fi. Very challenging, with gameplay energetic and delighting”