how a poor fisherman became the first pope of the Church

In Latin it is called “anulus piscoris”. In good Portuguese, it is the fisherman’s ring. On the jewel there is an image in bas-relief of Simon Peter, the apostle, fishing aboard a boat.

According to Catholic tradition, the first pope to use this symbol was Damasius I (305-384), who ruled the Church for 18 years in the second half of the 4th century.

The message goes back to the Gospel of St. Mark, more specifically to the passage that defines the apostles—and, by extension, the religious who succeeded them—as “fishers of men.”

But the ring also carries a historical certainty. According to Catholic tradition, the first pope was the man who has his image printed there: Peter, one of the twelve men who were chosen by Jesus Christ himself to accompany him and help him in his journeys full of preaching and reports of miracles.

And who was this apostle, in fact? Why is considered the first pope? Was he really a simple man, a poor fisherman? It is not so easy to separate biography from myth in the case of a figure raised to sainthood nearly 2,000 years ago, of course.

In the end, the most detailed elements about his life are even in the Bible, peppered in several passages—Peter is the apostle of Christ with more mentions in the holy book.

“Everything we know, specifically, about Pedro is in the gospels”, comments researcher and scholar of the lives of saints José Luís Lira, founder of the Brazilian Academy of Hagiology and professor at the State University of Vale do Aracaú, in Ceará.

“There is further research, but the most reliable source is the Bible.”

According to the sacred text, he and his brother Andrew lived from fishing in the immense lake known as the Sea of ​​Galilee.

“They would have been the first to hear Jesus’ call,” says Lira. It is believed that Peter was born in the village of Bethsaida and, at the time, lived in the city of Capernaum.

Of simple origin, he must have impressed Jesus in his way.

“The Gospels make it clear that he was a person with a strong personality and a spirit of leadership,” comments Vaticanist Mirticeli Medeiros, a researcher in the history of Catholicism at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome.

“So much so that Jesus himself stayed in his house when he began his mission. Perhaps because of his way, the Messiah chose him as his most important collaborator.”

Professor at the São Bento Theology Faculty, Father Jorge Luiz Neves da Silva praises the fact that he was an illiterate fisherman and, even so, assumed an important role in the Christian mission.

“The gospels are unanimous in this reality and it is necessary to take into account the logic of vocation in sacred scripture: it is a constant that figures that would not be naturally chosen from the human perspective are called”, he comments.

Before meeting Christ, he was not a religious.

“It is known that he was married because in the Gospels we read that Jesus healed his mother-in-law. Jesus was from Nazareth and moved, in his public life, to Capernaum. He lived in Peter’s house. It is not clear whether his wife was still alive.” , contextualizes Lira.

“At a certain point in Matthew’s Gospel, Peter asks Jesus if it is lawful to pay taxes, and the master says that it is. And he asks Peter to pay his tax and Jesus’ tax too, with a coin he would find in the mouth of a fish that he would fish. It is a miracle, but the importance of the apostle is observed. It is also he who recognizes that Jesus is the son of God”, adds the hagiologist.

“To him Jesus determines to ‘feed the sheep’ and says, ‘you are a rock and on this rock I will build my Church’, that is, on his leadership. Interestingly, the biblical text itself states that the apostle Jesus loved was John , but, it was to Peter that he entrusted the Church, even considering that he was impetuous at times, apparently courageous, strong”, he completes.

Foundation stone

The biblical passage that justifies his understanding as the first pope of the Church is in chapter 16 of the gospel written by St. Matthew. In it, Jesus looks at the apostle Simon and says:

“For I also say unto thee that thou art Peter, and upon this rock I will build my Church, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against her.”

Whoever was Simon becomes Peter. And Peter because a stone. Hence the understanding crystallized over the years that he would then have been named the first leader of the Church, the rock on which the new religion would be built.

Based on his research on the history of Christianity, Medeiros ponders: it is necessary to understand what “pope” meant in that primitive context.

“It is necessary to understand this title as it was used in the beginnings of Christianity”, he explains.

“The word, whose meaning is ‘father’, was quite widespread among the first Christians”, he points out. She recalls that, then, it was not just “the bishop of Rome” who deserved such treatment.

“Several bishops were called that, as well as some scholars from the community,” he adds.

“It is so true that, to this day, the top leader of the Coptic Church in Egypt is also called the ‘pope'”, he exemplifies.

“For this reason, we historians prefer to call him the ‘bishop of Rome’ when dealing with the ‘papacy’ of the first centuries of Christianity.”

She points out that the papacy, as an institution, did not yet exist. The first move towards recognizing a primacy of the bishop of Rome over the others dates back to the 3rd century, under the command of Pope Callixtus 1st (155-222).

“Damasio 1st expanded this discussion [no século seguinte], pointing out that there was a moral authority with which the bishop of Rome was invested, which would distinguish him from the others”, says Medeiros.

“The institution ‘papado’, which assumes a legal and institutional role, only happened with Leo 1st, in the 5th century, and Gregory the Great, in the 6th century. In the 8th century, this institution began to consolidate, as the pope not only stood out as a religious but also a temporal authority,” she argues.

Leads and divergences

Father Silva emphasizes that the scriptures make evident this fundamental role played by Pedro in front of the first Christians.

“It is very clear that he was the one who gave the contours of that nascent community”, he says.

Despite his prominence over the other apostles, Peter’s leadership role was not his privilege.

In fact, all of Christ’s first followers ended up spreading out and founding communities in different regions.

Medeiros says that as “coordinator and founder”, Pedro is credited with “organizing a group of adherents of the new religion in Antioch, in present-day Turkey”, right after this initial dispersion of the first Christians.

“This organization did not occur as an immediate process. It was a long and organic process, which did not take place in a homogeneous way”, recalls Silva.

There were disagreements, of course. In the meeting of leaders that ended up going down in history as the first council of the Church, in the year 51, in Jerusalem, Pedro took a more conservative stance towards Paul.

“In what became known as the first council of the Church, that of Jerusalem, we see his disagreement with Paul. For Peter, Christians had to submit to Jewish customs. Paul, and also Barnabas, defended that Christianity was for everyone” , reports Lira.

Lira tells that in this first council, Peter himself asserts himself in charge of the mission of taking the reins of Christianity.

According to the hagiologist, this leadership was already noticed in passages of the gospel.

“It is interesting to note that, at the time of the announcement of the resurrection made by Saint Mary Magdalene and the other women who accompanied her to the holy tomb, John, much younger than Peter, arrived first at the tomb. But he waited for Peter, so that he could enter first , clearly demonstrating the hierarchy. Pedro was the leader.”

Pomegranate

Whether it is true that Peter was in Antioch and Corinth, his presence in Rome, where his tomb would be and where the seat of the Holy See would eventually be erected in his memory, is still controversial today — it is a question of faith, more than than of historiography.





“Yes, even today, it is a topic that continues to be the subject of debates and controversies. Did Peter have established himself in the city of Rome or not?

Most historians, based on sources from the second century of Christianity, especially those that bring accounts of some Christian writers almost contemporaries of Peter, such as Ignatius of Antioch and Clement Romano, both from the 2nd century, are not completely skeptical about to that,” says Medeiros.

“There is even a strong chance that he was martyred in the year ’64, during Nero’s famous persecution, indeed,” she adds.

The researcher emphasizes, however, that it is not true that Peter was the founder of the first Christian community in Rome.

“All are unanimous in considering that he did not found the community of Rome. When he arrived there, around 62, the community already existed. It is believed that some Roman soldiers, converted to the new religion, spread Christianity in the capital of the empire,” says Medeiros.

“It is true that he was in Antioch and Corinth. After the Protestant Reformation this idea grew that he was not and would not have died in Rome, but today this is already peaceful both in history and in hagiology and even among Protestants. Data from the first century still give news of the death or martyrdom of Peter in Rome”, believes Lira.

“And it is after his apostolate that the pontificates he initiated are had and that the current Pope is his successor. The question of his going to Rome is part of Jesus’ command: ‘Go into all the world…’ Rome was the center of the world at that time and it was there that the Catholic Church, the Christian Church, was formalized.”

To consider him first pope, it doesn’t matter.

“The Catholic Church does not consider him the first pope because he was founder of the local community or bishop of Rome. He was neither. But because of his martyrdom. His death, in fact, according to Catholic belief, would have transformed the place in the host city of Western Christianity. It would be the founding event of the Roman episcopate”, says Medeiros.





“The idea that he is the first pope has developed over time,” says Father Silva.

In several ancient texts there are references to the martyrdom of Peter, together with Paul.

The indications would be that both would have been executed by Romans in the ancient Circus of Nero, which was exactly where Vatican City is today.

Lira is aware that it was supposed that the early Christians sought to preserve Peter’s tomb.

Medeiros pays attention to the fact that at the time of the construction of the first St. Peter’s Basilica, “built by Constantine in the 4th century, the tomb was placed there”.

In the 20th century, archaeological efforts were undertaken to try to locate remains of the tomb.

Work carried out by archaeologist Margherita Guarducci (1902-1999) located, next to the remains of this ancient church, a tomb with the inscription, in Greek: ‘Pedro is here’.

“And there are reports that confirm that these remains, before settling in a fixed location, had been preserved in the catacombs of São Sebastião, also in Rome”, adds Medeiros.

“There, there are even some inscriptions by pilgrims who asked for the intercession of Peter, who, while passing through Rome, made these visits to the tombs of the apostles Peter and Paul.”