‘How I found the Titanic during covert operation in the Cold War’ | World

Then, in 1985, Robert Ballard was on a secret US Navy mission to locate sunken nuclear submarines in the North Atlantic when he made the discovery that would mark his life forever.

In an interview with journalist Clayton Conn of the BBC’s Outlook radio program, he recalls how he accomplished this and other feats — and tells how dyslexia has given him an advantage in finding things that others cannot find at the bottom of the ocean.

On September 1, 1985, one of the greatest treasure hunts in the world came to an end.

Seventy-three years after it sank, the RMS Titanic was found about 740 km off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

The discovery was made by oceanographer and explorer Robert Ballard, who located the wreck with his team at approximately 4,000 meters deep in the waters of the North Atlantic.

“We all started jumping and screaming and screaming, acting unprofessional. Until someone at the command center said the ship had sunk in 20 minutes. And that innocent comment turned the key,” recalls Ballard.

“When we realized how inappropriate it was to be dancing and screaming, we changed our mood. We were at the site (of the wreck) and we had finally found those lost souls.”

On April 10, 1912, the Titanic set sail on its maiden voyage from Southampton, UK, to New York, USA, with just over 2,000 people aboard.

It was considered “unsinkable” and one of the largest and most opulent ships in the world.

But the vessel sank after hitting an iceberg — and 1,500 people died in the icy waters of the North Atlantic.

The tragedy inspired documentaries, television shows and Hollywood blockbusters, being immortalized in the popular imagination.

So when Ballard and his colleagues found the wreck, the news quickly made headlines across the world.

Overnight, Ballard became a celebrity, being invited to give interviews and participate in a series of television shows.

His great achievement seemed to impress everyone except his mother.

“It’s a shame you discovered this rusty old ship,” she was quoted as saying, Ballard said, when she called to comment on the repercussions of the news.

“I was the big hero, but not to my mom,” he says.

The comment was a fresh shower of cold water, but it didn’t take Ballard long to agree with her.

“She said: you’re a great scientist, you’ve made phenomenal discoveries. But now they only remember you because of that rusty boat.”

“And as they say: mothers are always right, aren’t they?”

Over a six-decade career, Ballard — now 79 years old — has not only found several famous shipwrecks, including the Titanic, but has also participated in the discovery of new life in the deep ocean and helped confirm the theory of plate tectonics.

Your office has always been the bottom of the sea.

“People ask, ‘How many dives have you done’? I say: Do you count a month underwater as a dive? I spent years underwater.”

The Titanic sank in 1912 after hitting an iceberg in the icy waters of the North Atlantic

Ballard’s first dives were imaginary, inspired by the film version of Jules Verne’s 19th-century science fiction classic Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea.

“When I was 12 years old in California, I saw the movie. And that’s when I fell in love with the ocean. I wanted to be Captain Nemo,” he says, referring to the character who commanded the futuristic submarine Nautilus in the work.

“It got me to where I am now.”

Years later, as a doctoral student in oceanography, Ballard would eventually join the Navy and end up at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute, where he would be assigned to the Alvin research submarine.

The tiny submarine had mechanical arms at the front—to collect, for example, specimens from the deep ocean—and cameras.

“Couldn’t stand on it. And they put three of us in there. We were all tall. So you couldn’t be claustrophobic.”

Jules Verne described Captain Nemo’s submarine Nautilus as a true masterpiece, with luxurious decoration and even an organ on board. Alvin was certainly less glamorous and comfortable, but for Ballard that wasn’t a problem.

“It was amazing, it was my dream come true.”

On board, Ballard came across, for example, hydrothermal vents on the ocean floor, where he discovered new forms of life.

“There were no biologists when we made the greatest biological discovery ever made in the ocean, the discovery of chemosynthetic life systems (basically life that doesn’t get energy from the Sun).”

A discovery that would change biology textbooks forever — and Ballard’s idea of ​​deep-sea exploration.

Two years later, he returned to the same location, taking a biologist on board. But instead of looking out the submarine’s window, the expert chose to turn away and observe one of the greatest biological discoveries of all time through the underwater vehicle’s camera monitor.

At that moment, a light turned on in Ballard’s head. He thought: why not explore the ocean depths remotely and safely from the comfort of a ship’s cabin?

'I thought: let's show the world that there is a new thing called teleoperated robotics, but how can I prove it? Finding the Titanic'

It was from there that he set out to develop an unmanned submersible towed by a ship, operated remotely, with high-tech underwater cameras and a sonar system, which he would call the Argo, in honor of a vessel from Greek mythology.

Ballard had been able to prove Alvin’s importance by having him participate in some of the greatest ocean discoveries. And he decided to use the same strategy to obtain funding for the Argo — this time, filming the missing wreck of the most famous ship in recent history, the Titanic.

“I thought: We’re going to show the world that there’s a new thing called teleoperated robotics, but how can I prove it? Finding the Titanic.”

To be successful in filming the footage, Ballard needed, however, to locate first where the liner had sunk.

He then recruited his French colleagues, who had one of the best sonar systems, to help find the ship. But they failed.

“I’m sitting there, watching them fail…and thinking: I’m next.”

Argo, the remotely operated submersible developed by Ballard

In 1985, Ballard then flew to the Azores, where French journalists, researchers and scientists were waiting aboard the research vessel Knorr – everyone was eager to set sail and try to find the Titanic.

But what his fellow travelers didn’t know was that Ballard was actually on a secret US Navy mission.

In the 1980s, he was still a reserve officer, and was looking for funding to develop the Argo, his robotic submarine, and fund the expedition to find the Titanic.

And the only interested sponsor was the US Navy – but there was one condition: Robert would first have to use the new technology in a covert operation to document the wreckage of two US nuclear submarines – the USS Thresher and the USS Scorpion, which had sunk under mysterious circumstances in the Atlantic in the 1960s.

Only after completing the mission, if there was any time left, would he be allowed to go in search of the Titanic.

“So here I am on the ship with a bunch of Frenchmen, who aren’t allowed to know what I’m doing, and I’m thinking: How am I going to do this under their noses?”

The secret mission, authorized by then-US President Ronald Reagan, used the Titanic hunt as a front to throw off any potential Soviet spies.

“I remember when we set sail from the Azores, the Titanic was to the west, and the Scorpion to the south, and I was just waiting for them to say, ‘Why are we going there’? But they never asked. They were so focused on technology, in engineering… they didn’t ask.”

“Until I stopped, and they said, ‘What are you doing’? I said, Well, the Navy wants me to test their new system. the Titanic. It’s the first time we’ve used it. And what they didn’t know is that I was right on top of the Scorpion.”

“My commander’s order was: I want 100% photographic documentation of the Scorpion wreck.”

The position of the wreckage of the nuclear submarine on the ocean floor—which left a comet-shaped trail instead of being huddled together—came Ballard’s attention.

“I saw that the heavy objects — nuclear reactors, pressure hulls — had sunk straight through, but the sea wind had carried the lighter material as it (the submarine) sank.”

The Knorr research vessel returns to port carrying the scientists who discovered the wreck of the Titanic

“I spent most of my time doing my work on Scorpion, when I got to Titanic, I had only 12 days to go.”

But if it hadn’t been for the secret part of the mission, Ballard might never have found the liner. The layout of the Scorpion wreckage area was fresh in his mind.

“I thought: Let’s look for the comet!”

Ignoring the sonar detection equipment that failed to provide results for the French, Ballard began to mentally visualize how the Titanic sank, how the ocean currents move, and directed his underwater camera based on the visual map in his head.

“And bingo, (there was the) Titanic.”

The oceanographer attributes this and other achievements in part to his dyslexia, a condition he discovered belatedly, but which accompanied him on all his missions—and allowed him to see the seafloor through other lenses.

“Today, I know that my dyslexic abilities don’t let me get lost there (under the sea). I can integrate all the visual information and create a world that others can’t see. I can close my eyes right now and take a complete trip to the sea. around the Titanic,” he says.

“This is the ability of dyslexia. I have this mental world that I can get into that most people can’t. And I didn’t know they couldn’t. My pilots were always surprised that I knew where I was.”

During the lockdown imposed by the covid-19 pandemic, Ballard published his memoir, Into the Deep, in which he shares his experiences and tries to remove the stigma of the condition.

“There are a lot of dyslexics, a very high suicide rate among dyslexics, so I’m trying to reach them through my book, telling these kids: you’re not stupid, you’re different. use it, they can be successful.”