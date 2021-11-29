Naturally our nails are strong, whitish and have a pink base. Out of this pattern, we can find genetic alterations, which make the person have weaker nails naturally, for example.

However, when there is a change in our nail, we must be aware, as this can indicate the incidence of some disease, including diabetes. Want to know how to identify nail diseases? So follow the reading!!

See how to identify nail diseases

This condition can be common in the elderly and is sometimes unrelated to health problems. However, it can happen because of a fungal infection in the nail or even because of cigarette consumption.

This condition can be caused by excessive nail polish, use of antibiotics, and direct contact of the nails with cleaning products.

Referring to diseases, it can arise as a result of psoriasis, diabetes, cirrhosis, hepatitis, rheumatoid arthritis and lung problems.

They are those that are brittle, dry and easily chipped. This can be caused by natural aging, but it can also be a consequence of:

Prolonged or recurrent use of nail polishes;

Allergies;

Direct exposure to cleaning products;

Long-term use of nails and gel.

Furthermore, they can indicate vitamin deficiencies (A, B12 and C), iron and folic acid, or even diseases such as ringworm, hyperthyroidism, anemia, diabetes and psoriasis.

Also called leukonychia, white spots on the nail can appear from trauma, such as tapping a nail or pinning it to a door.

Usually do not indicate health problems and can appear with the hormonal variations of the menstrual cycle. However, it can be associated with the use of antibiotics and diseases such as leprosy and vitiligo.

When the redness is at the edge of the nail it can be paronychia: inflammation caused by bacteria, yeasts or viruses. It is also possible that it is the result of a nail injury.

However, some illnesses can make them completely red, such as high blood pressure, stroke and lung disease.

This can be the result of a low level of oxygen, or lack of it, in the blood. Thus, both the skin and the nails will be bluish.

Finally, it can be associated with circulatory problems and respiratory disorders such as emphysema, pneumonia, asthma, heart failure and Reynaud’s disease.

It can also happen when the person is in a very cold environment.

So, did you like this content?