How to put music on Instagram feed | Social networks

Putting music in the Instagram feed is the new thing right now. The feature is being tested in Brazil and allows you to add musical excerpts of up to 90 seconds to the images – similar to the music sticker used by Stories and Instagram Reels. The social network offers suggestions for tracks and artists, but the user can use a search tool to search for songs.

How to Save Stories with Music on Instagram

When browsing the feed, you can also tap the track name to view other posts tagged with that sound. It is worth noting that, for the time being, the function is not available for carousel-type publications in the app, available for Android phones and iPhone (iOS). Check out, below, how to put music in the Instagram photo.

1 of 8 Instagram lets you put music on photos in the feed; see tutorial — Photo: Rodrigo Fernandes/TechTudo Instagram lets you put music on photos in the feed; see tutorial — Photo: Rodrigo Fernandes/TechTudo

How to improve the quality of photos in Instagram Stories? Participate in the TechTudo Forum

How to put music on Instagram feed

Step 1. To put music on Instagram feed, open the app and tap the “+” icon to create a new post. Then select the “Publish” option. Then choose the photo that will be published and proceed with the “Next” button;

2 of 8 Creating a new post with music on the Instagram feed — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes Creating a new post with music on the Instagram feed — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 2. Edit the photo as you like and proceed to “Next”. On the last editing screen, select the option “Add music” (note that some suggestions will already be displayed for quick selection);

3 of 8 How to put music on Instagram photo: app lets you add audio to feed posts — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes How to put music on Instagram photo: app allows you to add audio to feed posts — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 3. In the song selection screen, Instagram will display some suggestions, but you can use the search tool to search for the song you want. With the search results on the screen, tap the song you want to use in the post;

4 of 8 Instagram allows you to search for songs and artists to use in the feed — Photo: Playback/Rodrigo Fernandes Instagram lets you search for songs and artists to use in the feed — Photo: Playback/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 4. Slide the timeline to choose the part of the song that will be played in the publication;

5 of 8 You can choose the part of the song that will be used in the Instagram photo — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes You can choose the part of the song that will be used in the Instagram photo — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 5. Tap the “30 seconds” option to determine the playing time of the song in the photo. It is noteworthy that it is possible to choose between 5 and 90 seconds of duration;

6 of 8 User can choose the playing time of the song on Instagram photo — Photo: Playback/Rodrigo Fernandes User can choose the playing time of the song in the Instagram photo — Photo: Playback/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 6. At the end of song editing, tap “Finish”. If you want, write the caption of the publication, add location and tagging of people, and publish the photo in “Share”;

7 of 8 Posting a photo with music to the Instagram feed — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes Posting a photo with music on the Instagram feed — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 7. When browsing the feed, you can tap the song name to see other posts tagged with that song. On this page, just tap the “Use Audio” button to create a post with the song.

8 of 8 User can access the music page to find more publications on Instagram — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes User can access the music page to find more publications on Instagram — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Ready. Take advantage of the tip to put music on your Instagram photo and make your profile more interactive.

See too: how to use hashtag on instagram? Three tips for taking advantage of the resource