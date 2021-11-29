‘I think she’s mean’ · TV News

Marina Ferrari detonated Dayane Mello during a conversation with Mileide Mihaile this Sunday afternoon (28) in A Fazenda 13. The digital influencer said she does not agree with the behavior of the international model within the rural reality show by Record. “I think she’s mean,” fired the Alagoas.

The digital influencer also recalled a situation in which the former Italian Big Brother participant wanted to poison her against Sthefane Matos in A Fazenda 2021. once more [cansada]”, began Marina about Dayane Mello.

“To give you an idea: Yesterday I realized that she even wanted to harm Sthefane. They were all giving in, and she: ‘Come on, Sthefane, tell us how we made fun of it.’ Sthefane quickly dumped her,” he added the peon, who had told her colleagues that she was uncomfortable with the jokes directed at her. “I paid attention to every detail, she said [que a Sthe] it was in all”, completed the blogger.

Afterwards, Marina defended her friend to Mileide. “Not all, which was once. I was like that, with a face this size looking to see if Sthefane was going to say something, but she didn’t want to get involved.”

During the conversation, the fitness muse also asked Wesley Safadão’s ex for advice on MC Gui. On Saturday (27), the artist had reported being bothered by the nicknames “confectioner” and “yupe” given to her by the singer. The funkeiro even apologized to her.

“I think it’s because he was already thinking about everything that was already being done… And he decided to make a general excuse”, opined Mileide. “And also because he realized that the boat wasn’t going to the right place, got it?”, completed the ex-ballerina.

Watch the video:

