Ibovespa try to recover from last week’s decline; Usiminas leads high By Investing.com

By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Recovering from the fall of Friday, 26, the rise 1.21%, with 103,464 points at 10:27 am. Usiminas (SA:), Petrorio (SA:) and CSN (SA:) lead the rises in the index, while B3 (SA:), Grupo Soma (SA:) and Cyrela (SA:) are the negative highlights.

Check out the main corporate news of the day.

Blue (SA:) – The , but that the offer was considered “incomplete” and “insufficient”. According to Azul, a non-binding proposal was made for a business combination worth a $5 billion equity financing. Azul shares rise 1.03%, to R$23.54.

Petrobras (SA:) – (UTE TermoCamaçari), located in Bahia, with Proquigel Química, a subsidiary of Unigel Participações, one of the largest Brazilian chemical companies, leader in styrenics, acrylics and nitrogen fertilizers in Latin America. The contract is valid until August 2030.

The state-owned company, however, denied that it had reached an agreement with the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) for the sale of the Abreu e Lima Refinery (Rnest) by the end of 2022, as stated by columnist Lauro Jardim do Globo. The shares advance 2.39%, at R$29.15.

Voucher (SA:) – The Federal Police indicted Vale and the German TÜV SÜD, in January 2019. The papers shoot up 2.45%, at R$ 70.32.

Copel (SA:) – Copel’s Board of Directors approved the amendment to the Company’s Bylaws, enabling the migration to “Level 2” of Corporate Governance at B3 (SA:) to be carried out. The Company’s shares and UNITs will be traded at Level 2 as of December 1, 2021. Assets increase 1.16%, to R$ 6.12.

Petz (SA:) – The Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) approved, without restrictions, the purchase of 100% of Zee.Dog by Petz. The shares advance 1.24%, to R$ 18.73.

Tim (SA:) – Telecom Italia appointed the general director Pietro Labriola, current CEO of TIM in Brazil, to occupy the position of CEO, left by Luigi Gubitosi. Labriola will accumulate functions. Assets rise 1.37%, to R$ 14.06.

Basf – (SA:) SA. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. Engie Brasil shares appreciate 0.44%, at R$ 39.17.

Ecorodovias (SA:) and CCR (SA:) – The were terminated at the end of the 24-year concession period. Ecorodovias had contracts involving the “Ecovia Caminho do Mar”, which connects Curitiba to the Port of Paranaguá, and the Rodovia das Cataratas, which connects with Mercosul, between Guarapuava and Foz do Iguaçu. On the other hand, CCR managed Rodonorte, which added stretches of highways with approximately 568 kilometers of concessions. Shares in Ecorodovias rose 0.71%, to R$8.52, while those in CCR rose 0.68%, to R$11.77.