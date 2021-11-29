IGP-M decelerates to 0.02% in November after rising to 0.64% in October

Own home

The General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) increased 0.02% in November, after rising 0.64% in October, reported this Monday, 29, the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV). The result was below the floor of the Broadcast Projections survey, which indicated an increase of 0.15% for the indicator. The median was 0.30%.

Inflation accumulated in 12 months by the IGP-M slowed down from 21.73% to 17.89%, also below the threshold of the Broadcast Projections survey, of 18.04%. The median was 18.24%.

With the result of November, the IGP-M accumulated in 12 months is below 20% for the first time since September 2020 (17.94%). The index accumulates high of 16.77% in 2021.

The deceleration of the IGP-M was driven by the Broad Producer Price Index (IPA-M), which had deflation of 0.29% in the month, after rising 0.53% in October. The wholesale price index accumulates inflation of 19.43% in 2021 and 20.51% in the 12 months ended in November.

The Consumer Price Index (IPC-M) decelerated from 1.05% in October to 0.93% in November. Consumer inflation in 2021 is at 8.41%, while the rate accumulated in 12 months reached 9.73%.

The National Construction Cost Index (INCC-M) decelerated from 0.80% in October to 0.71% in November, as had already been released by the FGV last Thursday, 25. The indicator accumulates a high of 13, 68% in 2021 and 14.69% in 12 months.

