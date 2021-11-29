IGP-M: rent inflation is 0.02% in November and slows to 17.89% in 12 months | Economy

The General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) stood at 0.02% in November, after having registered a rate of 0.64% in October, informed this Monday (29) the Getulio Vargas Foundation.
With this result, the index accumulates an increase of 16.77% in the year and 17.89% in 12 months, which represents a deceleration compared to October, when it accumulated a rate of 21.73% in the period of 1 year.
In November last year, the index had risen 3.28% and accumulated a 24.52% increase in 12 months.
Monthly variation of the IGP-M — Photo: Economy g1
The November IGP-M was below the median of estimates from 22 consultancies and financial institutions consulted by Valor Data, 0.38%, with a range of projections ranging from 0.15% to 1.4%.
The result close to stability in November was mainly ensured by the deflation of wholesale prices, which practically offset the rise in consumer prices.
“Despite the increases registered for diesel (6.61% to 9.96%) and gasoline (2.79% to 10.17%) at the refinery, the declines in the prices of large commodities – especially iron ore (- 8.47% to -15.15%), soybeans (-0.18% to -2.85%) and corn (-4.52% to -5%) – favored the maintenance of producer inflation in negative territory ”, highlighted André Braz, Coordinator of Price Indices.
The IGP-M is known as ‘rent inflation’ because it serves as a parameter for the readjustment of various contracts, such as property leasing. In addition to the variation in consumer prices, the index also tracks the cost of primary products, raw materials, wholesale prices and construction inputs.
Since 2020, the index has risen well above the country’s official inflation, measured by the IPCA. The IBGE announced this week that the Extended National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15), which is a preview of the country’s official inflation, accelerated to 1.17% in November, reaching an advance of 10.73% in 12 months.
Composition of the IGP-M in November
- O Broad Producer Price Index (IPA), which has a 60% weight in the composition of the IGP-M, dropped 0.29% in November, after rising 0.53% in October.
- O Consumer Price Index (CPI), with a weight of 30% in the IGP-M, changed by 0.93% in November, against 1.05% in October.
- O National Construction Cost Index (INCC), with a weight of 10% in the IGP-M, was 0.71% in November, against a rate of 0.80% in October.
According to the FGV, the biggest upward pressures for consumers in November were gasoline (7.14%), ethanol (9.15%), tomatoes (14.14%), bottle gas (2.75%) and potatoes (14.23%).
See the main highs and lows in each of the components in the IGP-M in November in the table below:
main highs and lows in each of the components in the IGP-M in November — Photo: Disclosure
