“I’m the president, I have no way of deciding pandemic issues,” says Bolsonaro

Less than 24 hours after the Chief Minister of the Civilian Household, Ciro Nogueira, accepted Anvisa’s recommendation and closed the borders to six countries due to the risk of the arrival of the Ômicron variant, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) preferred not to comment on the decision .

“Isn’t it Anvisa who decides? Ask Anvisa. Full stop. I have no opinion. I am a president who has no way of deciding the issues surrounding the pandemic. Who decides is the Supreme”, said Bolsonaro.

When asked about the organization of parties such as Carnival and New Year’s Eve, Bolsonaro again criticized the positions of heads of state in favor of the events.

“I’m not going out to Carnival. Ask the governors. Eduardo Paes has already announced. If I say what won’t he say what to me? That you won’t fulfill my decree. Ask him and not me,” said the president.

The president’s statements to CNN were given hours before Bolsonaro’s schedule this Saturday (27), in Resende.

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and ministers Braga Neto and Luiz Ramos participate in the 2021 Aspirants Ceremony this Saturday morning at the Agulhas Negras Military Academy (AMAN), in Resende.

For the first time in 210 years, “the” Aspiring Officers were also formed. Of the 391 cadets, 368 are men and 23 women. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event’s audience was more restricted.

Anvisa recommends restrictions against Ômicron

Anvisa on Friday recommended restriction measures for flights. The decision applies to travelers from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe due to cases of the new Ômicron variant.

The B.1.1.529 strain of the new coronavirus has been classified as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO). The decision was taken after an urgent meeting convened by the WHO Covid-19 working group. In the statement, WHO also defined the technical name of the new variant: Ômicron.

Currently, WHO considers as variants of concern five strains of the new coronavirus: Alpha (B.1.1.7), from the United Kingdom, Beta (B.1.351), from South Africa, and Delta (B.1.617.2) ), from India, the Gama (P.1), from Brazil, and the Ômicron (B.1.1.529), from different countries, according to the WHO.

The strain was first reported to WHO by South Africa on 24 November. According to the institution, the variant has a large number of mutations, which is the main reason for concern.

So far, there are no records of the variant in Brazil. At least 5 countries have registered cases of the new variant: Botswana, South Africa, Hong Kong, Israel and Belgium. At least 27 countries have already adopted restriction measures for flights from South Africa.