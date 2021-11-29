In 1979, Roberto Carlos barred a biography in court for the 1st time – Culture

Roberto Carlos has a complex relationship with biographies. The most remembered case by the public involved Roberto Carlos in Details, written by Paulo Cesar de Araújo. On January 17, 2007, when the work had already been distributed to several bookstores, the singer filed a request to search and seize the material. Five days later, the copies were removed from the shelves and stored in a shed, by court order.

Seven years later, in 2014, the same author published The Defendant and the King – My Story with Roberto Carlos, in Details, about the case. Afraid of further lawsuits, Companhia das Letras chose not to make prior disclosure at the time. On December 6, 2021, Araújo will release Roberto Carlos Again, a work that covers the musician’s trajectory between 1941 and 1970 (click here to read more details). The ‘King’ opinion about the new work is still unknown, but Araújo is already planning another volume, this time covering the year 2021.

However, the tumultuous history of Roberto Carlos with publications about him began with the book The King and Me – My Life with Roberto Carlos, which would be released in December 1979 (at the time, the artist was 38 years old) by Nichollas Mariano.

Regarding the state published in 1966, Mariano was described as “butler, escort, secretary, ‘public-relations’, private hairdresser, fac-totum [faz tudo]” from the singer. The two met at Rádio Carioca, where Nichollas worked as a DJ, in 1960. They became close and, later, Roberto called his friend to work for him.

In 1967, Mariano tried to embark on the success of Jovem Guarda and released the album It’s no use nothing, unsuccessfully. The back cover had a text signed by Roberto Carlos himself: “This is Nichollas, live! The young man promises a lot and his voice transmits. His music will be firewood! Listen with affection and attention to this first single by my friend Nichollas. You will go get on his wave”. The friendship came to an end in 1971, when Roberto would not have liked comments made by Nichollas about his wife, Nice.

At the time, a legal battle was fought from before the launch until February 1981. The initial print run, which would have been 70,000 copies, was prevented from being sold due to an injunction in São Paulo. Roberto Goldkorn, then owner of Editora Gráfica Edipan Ltda., through which the work would be released, decided to make new copies after the seizure and traveled to Rio de Janeiro, as the decision would only apply to the neighboring state.

the king and me it was even sold at newsstands for about three days before being stopped again. Goldkorn even sold copies by going alone to Avenida Rio Branco and offering them to whoever passed by there for some time. However, an arrest warrant was issued and the editor went into hiding until his lawyer managed to reverse the order. The seized books were incinerated in a crematorium in São Paulo. The few copies that still circulate tend to have high prices due to their rarity.

In a report from state on February 28, 1981, it is said that Jece Valadão acquired the rights to turn the book into a film, but was formally advised by Roberto Carlos’ team that this would not be possible.

To state, in 2013, Goldkorn recalled that during the period of controversy he had to hire a security guard for Mariano, who received threatening phone calls from fans warning him to “take good care of his children”. The editor also highlighted that he tried to contact Roberto’s colleagues to calm the situation: “Everyone turned their back on me. The corporatism of this class is impressive. The only one who received me was Wanderléa. She tried to intercede, but came back saying: ‘Roberto hated the book’.”

The editor himself revealed that he regretted the publication decades later. “If someone arrived today with this book wanting to publish it, I wouldn’t edit it again. It was information that wouldn’t improve anyone’s life. It was something we did to make money, but the ends don’t always justify the means. I wouldn’t censor anyone who did it. . To be quite honest, maybe I regret it a little,” he told Uol, in 2013.

Nichollas Mariano, who spent many years out of the spotlight, showed up in an interview with YouTube channel FC Discos in September 2021. At 76 years old, the former butler revealed that he intends to write a new book, for now titled That Guy Was Me. “Why That Guy Was Me? Because I was Roberto Carlos’ attorney for eight years. I had the right to sign checks, documents, hire anything you can imagine. In fact, I ‘was’ Roberto Carlos,” he explained.

“I’ll show you the process I answered from the King and I, the movie that was to be released with Jece Valadão, José Louzeiro. I’ll tell you about Silvio Santos. When my book was banned, [aconteceu] a funny thing: on a radio in São Paulo, he started to read the book. Then Saulo Ramos, who was Roberto Carlos’ lawyer, asked him not to read it. He [Silvio] said no. The book is prohibited from being sold, not from being read!'”, continued Mariano.

In an interview with Fantastic, in 2013, Roberto Carlos himself spoke about the issue of unauthorized biographies. Asked if the judicial path in cases of libel or defamation would not be enough if the subject felt affected by a book, he disagreed: “But then the result comes a little late, after everyone has read it, has seen it on the internet, some they’ve already bought the books that were offered for sale. That doesn’t work, very much.”

“For some time, for us to protect the right to privacy, there was only one way: not to allow an unauthorized biography”, justified the ‘King’ about his attitudes. “The biographer researches a story that is done – made by the biographee. In fact, he does not create a story, he does a job and narrates that story that is not his, belongs to the biographee. And based on what he writes, he passes on to own this story. That’s not right,” he concluded.