In 2020, at least BRL 460 billion in taxes were lost to tax evasion

A survey carried out by the Retail Development Institute (IDV) showed that Brazil failed to collect between BRL 460 billion and BRL 600 billion in taxes, in 2020. The amount is equivalent to 11% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). In total, corporate tax evasion was between R$320 billion and 420 billion. In addition to this amount, informal work also made it impossible to collect an estimated amount between R$ 140 billion and R$ 180 billion.

See the detailed clipping:

Industry: from R$ 105 billion to R$ 134 billion

Retail: from BRL 95 billion to BRL 125 billion

Financial services: from BRL 85 billion to BRL 115 billion

Provision of services: from BRL 42 billion to BRL 56 billion

Others: from BRL 133 billion to BRL 170 billion

According to the president of the Tax Transaction Committee of the Brazilian Association of Tax Advocacy (Abat), Eduardo Mansur, the main reason for this high rate is the complexity of the tax process. “It is a system that includes a lot of taxation that overlaps the chain, passing through production, commerce and retail, reaching the end, the consumer”, he explains.

In addition, Mansur says that the high taxation on payroll is a factor that contributes to evasion in a relevant way, with 20% of the total in the evasion value. “You have a very heavy tax on work and social security charges”, points out the specialist.

The largest portion of the evaded amount, however, corresponds to retail. “There is a very large contingent of Brazilians who are not formalized and who, in order to sustain themselves, engage in informal trade”, he emphasizes.

According to the survey, the greatest informality is among small companies. Of the total, 47% are individual micro-entrepreneurs (MEI) or micro-enterprises that declared revenue above what is allowed in their tax categories. Another 25% of respondents said they use multiple MEI registries.

The specialist emphasizes that the tax evasion has other consequences for the Brazilian economy, in addition to the lack of resources for the government. “If you have an environment that ensures immunity for tax evaders, you create an environment of unfair competition in the market, which is also bad for investors,” he says.

Solutions

The specialist in tax law Ângelo Peccini points out that it is necessary to simplify the taxation system to reduce the problem, since the rules are conflicting and complex. “In Brazil, there is a mistaken belief that cheating is a way to save or make a bigger profit. What we have in Brazil is a patchwork of procedures to be adopted. But we still have legislation in this quilt that brings an assertiveness to how well to proceed”, he highlights.

Peccini assesses that it is necessary to carry out recovery of tax credits and tax review. Thus, it would be possible to align the companies on how to proceed with the payment of taxes.

Mansur, on the other hand, emphasizes that it is also important to create mechanisms that favor loyalty in competition, such as reducing the number of taxes. “The taxpayer does not have a staff, a body of professionals to handle all the complexity of claims. So, he prefers to stay on the sidelines”, he says.