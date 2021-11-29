In 2022, Peaky Blinders Will Fight Fascism – Culture

Few gangsters are as cold, complex, relentless, seductive, enterprising, indecipherable and politically adept as Tommy Shelby, the leader of the Peaky Blinders gang in the series of the same name, which in 2022 reaches its 6th and final season on Netflix. For the uninitiated, Peaky Blinders is a British BBC series that follows the saga of a criminal family between the two world wars. The story begins when Thomas Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy, returns from the war determined to dominate his hometown. Skilled in business and just as violent, Shelby builds an empire. The series has an extraordinary cast, but without a doubt Murphy is the endurance piece.

long

The creator of the series, Steven Knight, told in interviews that after the 6th season of Peaky Blinders enter the Netflix catalog in 2022, the Shelby family story will become a movie, which will be shot in 2023. The ad stopped there. Not even the cast has been confirmed.

Real life

The Peaky Blinders gang actually existed in the UK, but according to British newspapers the Netflix version is just an inspiration. The original group was formed by drunken hoodlums without any pretensions or talents who assaulted passersby.

epic Obama

HBO’s endless biographical series Exaltation of Obama has an undeniably epic, life-giving personal story, but it could have been a few hours short. The doc investigates the story of the black father from Kenya, the white mother from Kansas, the black grandfather who survived the depression to join Patton’s Army in WWII. From there, it follows the linear path to the White House and its mishaps, with many backstage and unpublished interviews.

Hillary humanized

Former fierce opponent and later Obama ally, Hillary is also well treated in the documentary to call her available on Globoplay. As in the case of her fellow Democrat, she gave the producers full access. The series humanizes a character known for being cold and calculating.

national success

the feature 7 prisoners, from Netflix, carries admirable numbers in the curriculum. It was the second most-viewed non-English-language film in the service’s catalog globally after its debut on November 11th, and has remained in the Netflix Top 10 among the platform’s most watched in 17 countries.

It is a real success for a cheap but intense, tense and heavy production. The cast is led by Rodrigo Santoro who appears on the scene dirty, sweaty, with a disheveled beard and very different from the heartthrob we are used to.

Negligible

He plays the role of a junkyard owner who is also the head of a human trafficking organization. The subject is despicable. Santoro is in one of his best roles.

The story begins when a group of kids from the interior are seduced with the promise of a better life in the capital and accept a job in the place commanded by Santoro and his henchmen, one of them being played by the brilliant musician André Abujamra.