In love with George Harrison, Brazilian Regina gave gifts to the beatle – 11/28/2021 – Bia Braune

The joke lasts four seconds. “What’s the name of that haircut you wear?” asks a boring reporter in “A Hard Day’s Night.” And George Harrison responds, in perfect comedic timing: “Arthur.”

Until that moment, I wasn’t a Beatlemaniac. Afterwards, I continued not to be. Just an enthusiastic listener to the most iconic band that ever lived. I don’t deny, of course, that my special crush on the Liverpool boy who wasn’t Lennon or McCartney was born there. However, nothing to compare to Regina’s idolatry.

On the 20th anniversary of Mr. Harrison’s death, I called him to mine stories. My curiosity came from before, when her daughter Luiza commented to me: “Did you know that Mom gave you the necklace that George wears in a Beatles movie? Ask her one day.” And so I did.

It all started when Regina was 15 years old and went to the cinema in Copacabana. Before the session, there was a short film showing four young girls in the rhythm of iê-iê-iê. One of them caught his attention. “He was beautiful, he appeared combing his bangs. I thought I had to see him again.” And there was no other: Regina paid a ticket to watch the Beatles several hundred times, in the dark. “I noticed other girls, as fans as I was. We soon became friends and each adopted a nickname: Elizabeth Lennon, Denise McCartney and Regina Harrison.”

Elizabeth, who would later be known as Lizzie Bravo and would sing with the quartet in the song “Across the Universe”, was already packed to embark with Denise on this daring teenage mission: ambush outside the Abbey Road studio in London. Regina then went to a souvenir shop for tourists, chose a necklace with Brazilian stones and placed the order: “Take it there to my hairy favorite”. George not only enjoyed the reception, he also appeared with it in the musical feature film “Magical Mystery Tour” (1967).

“From the necklace, I sent other treats. Including an LP by Claudete Soares”. And did he like it? “Very much! I keep your messages thanking you, especially the one you sent when I heard I’d operated on the appendix. And since I played the zither, I even bought you a berimbau. Then I thought: hmmm, it won’t be very practical to send it.”

Speaking of practicality, Regina — who became a model, posing for magazines such as Manchete, O Cruzeiro, Fatos & Fotos — went to England and had the chance to have dinner with Paul McCartney. “Only that George was in Los Angeles at the time. And if I couldn’t meet him, why would I have dinner with another Beatle?” Priorities.

The years passed, let it be, thing and such. Regina married not George but another guitarist. Until, in 1979, “the quiet beatle” came to Brazil to watch Formula 1 and release a record. “It’s now or never,” she thought, throwing the event’s security out of the way and giving the hug she’d been keeping for some time. Along with a kiss like that, in good red lipstick, which left its mark on the star.

“And what did you feel there at the time???”, I asked, electrified. “The most wonderful smell coming from that hair!” Regina said with laughter. “If I close my eyes now, I get that unforgettable scent again.” The sniff of a lifetime.

Enchanted by the lovely details of Regina’s account, I asked her if she had ever been interviewed about it. “Oh no. Of all of us, Lizzie had the most history with all four of us.” She was the only Brazilian to record with them. “I miss her. We talked every day.” Singer, photographer and later married to Zé Rodrix, who called her “hope with glasses” in the lyrics of the song “Casa no Campo”, died in October of this year. “She was my great friend. And our bond started there, in that cinema, seeing the Beatles for the first time.”

Tender, crazy, how many reports like that will be unpublished in a documentary? Even though there’s such an incredible, rare-picture series like “Get Back” that’s just been released, each fan is a unique fragment of a story of admiration and loyalty that persists. “All things must pass,” sang the idol. But not everything, George, passes. 20 years after his death, look how long he stayed. Passion, memories and that scent of nostalgia. In addition to the berimbau that was never sent, to this day occupying Regina’s house and heart.