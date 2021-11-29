In “The Farm 13”, Aline and Dayane get closer and Rico gets annoyed

Everything can change in “The Farm 13” and at any time. Proof of this is that, after countless fights, dayane and Aline they had a day of peace last Saturday (27) and even played with the possibility of “going back”. However, those who seem to have not really enjoyed this rapprochement were Rich, which now has the model as its great rival.

Rich was surprised when he realized that Dayane was lying on Aline’s shoulder and soon asked his questions to understand what was happening. “Oxe, they came back, did they?“, asked the ex-participant of “On Vacation With The Ex MTV”. “We come back“, replied Day while laughing a lot.

“Are you going to use your fingers again?“, provoked the influencer. “Have we never used our fingers? Yet. But out there we will use a lot“, replied the ex-panicat. “no tongue, no finger“, reinforced Dayane. Although the conversation stopped there, Aline hinted that there is a possibility of something happening between the two after “The Farm 13“.

“There’s a lot to happen out there” declared the girlfriend of Leo Lins, with whom he has an open relationship. So, does this friendship really have a return? Remember that it was Aline who “supposed” that dayane was responsible for tear the jacket in rich, which aroused the wrath of much of the headquarters.

But, despite the countless fights, it’s already been noticed that anything can happen in “The Farm 13“. So, not to miss any details, just stay tuned here at POPline and on record, every day of the week, in the range of 22:45.

