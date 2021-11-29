Inter and Santos tie and struggle for a spot at Libertadores

Internacional and Santos were (far) farther from a place in the Copa Libertadores 2022. Today (28), at the Beira-Rio stadium, the team from Rio Grande do Sul came out ahead, but the Santos team reacted and tied the game valid for the 36th round of the Brazilian championship. The score 1-1 resisted until the end, even with a shot on the crossbar on the Colorado side and two great chances with alvinegro.

Inter’s goal was scored in the first half, with Luiz Felipe against. And Santos’ draw came from Marcos Leonardo’s feet, at the beginning of the final stage.

Internacional now has 48 points and is ninth. Santos reached 46 and occupies the 11th position. The team from Rio Grande do Sul needs two wins in the final stretch to try for a place in the Libertadores preliminary round. Fábio Carille’s team also needs 100% success, in addition to a combination of parallel results.

Diego Aguirre’s team is one point behind Ceará, last in the G8. In the last rounds, Tiago Nunes’ team faces Flamengo and América-MG. Fluminense, who lost to Atlético-MG, continues with 51 points and is seventh in the table.

In the next round, Internacional host Atlético-GO and Santos visit Flamengo. The two games will be on Monday (6), at 20:00 (GMT). The last game of the year for Colorado is against Red Bull Bragantino, away from home, while Peixe receives Cuiabá. All 38th round duels will be on Thursday (9).

Who shone: Marcos Leonardo

Striker tied the game and created another great play soon after. With agility and technique, Marcos Leonardo bothered Internacional’s defense. Scored the third goal in 90 minutes for Santos’ first team

Who disappointed: Yuri Alberto

Back after a foot injury, Inter’s top scorer missed two good chances. In the rest of the match, he suffered the consequences of the shy performance of the team from Rio Grande do Sul.

From the party with “Arerê” to booing the team

All the happiness of the colorados with the virtual relegation of Grêmio appeared in Beira-Rio. Before the ball rolled and at halftime, several fans chanted “Arerê! Grêmio will play Serie B!”. The parody of the rival’s fall, however, dropped out of the repertoire in the second half. The public started to boo the team, which dropped a lot in performance and was dominated.

Inter loses incredible goal and wins “gift”

It’s true that Internacional finished the first half with 11 shots on goal, but it is also necessary to say that the team from Rio Grande do Sul did not present pressure. Creativity. Most of the conclusions emerged in an attempt to surprise by far. Still, it was the home team’s big chance before the break. In a good play between Edenilson and Taison, Patrick took the opportunity and lost. In additions, the same 88 shirt kicked and Luiz Felipe sent against his own goal. A gift to try with sweating.

Santos watches Taison conduct the game

The performance of Fábio Carille’s team was constant in the first half. Away from the goal, Santos left space in front of the area and saw Taison distribute the plays with freedom. No wonder the goal that opened the scoreboard was born precisely in play that the shirt 10 started.

Aguirre makes four changes in 16 min

Image: Pedro H. Tesch/AGIF

During the break, Diego Aguirre took Johnny out for Zé Gabriel. Santos completely changed the game and made Inter change other times in an atypical way. At 10 minutes, Patrick was served for entry by Mauricio. And at 16, it was Saravia and Palacios’ turn to go out to Heitor and Gabriel Mercado.

Carille turns the game upside down

Image: Pedro H. Tesch/AGIF

If Santos had almost no chance in the first half, in the opening 15 minutes of the second stage it was totally different. Later on, and with Camacho replacing Felipe Jonathan, the team changed the history of the game. He drew fast and had two other incredible opportunities to score. In addition to a goal disallowed for offside

game timeline

Patrick got a rebound and kicked into the goal, but Luiz Felipe deflected it. It was 46 minutes into the first half. In the first minute of the final stage, Santos tied. With Marcos Leonardo. At four, he himself turned the score around, but the move was disallowed for offside (of course).

DATASHEET

INTERNATIONAL 1 X 1 SANTOS

Date and time: 11/28/2021 (Sunday), at 7:00 pm (Brasilia time)

Location: Beira-Rio stadium, in Porto Alegre (RS)

Yellow cards: Johnny (INT)

Goals: Luiz Felipe (against) (INT), 46 minutes into the first half; Marcos Leonardo, at two minutes into the second half (SAN)

INTERNATIONAL: Marcelo Lomba; Saravia (Market), Bruno Méndez, Cuesta and Moisés; Johnny (Zé Gabriel), Edenilson, Palacios (Hector), Taison and Patrick (Mauricio); Yuri Alberto

Coach: Diego Aguirre

SAINTS: John Paul; Kaiky, Luiz Felipe and Danilo Boza; Madson, Vinicius Zanocelo (Sandry), Felipe Jonathan (Camacho) and Lucas Braga; Gabriel Pirani (Lacava), Ângelo (Sánchez) and Marcos Leonardo (Raniel)

Technician: Fábio Carille