Inter tie with Santos guarantees Corinthians a spot in the 2022 Libertadores | corinthians

Corinthians will play the next edition of the Copa Libertadores da América.

After beating Athletico-PR 1-0 this Sunday and reaching 56 points with 15 wins, Timão got the spot after seeing Internacional, currently in ninth place, only draw with Santos, by 1-1.

With two rounds to go, Corinthians is no longer able to stay below the eighth position in the Brasileirão table. With 48 points, Inter even reaches the same 56 as Timão, but would have one less victory (today they have 12 and can only reach 14).

Thus, Timão will play next year’s competition. Now, he still has to fight to stay in the classification zone of the teams that enter the group stage of the competition.

1 of 3 Corinthians beat Athletico-PR 1-0 — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Corinthians beat Athletico-PR 1-0 — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Currently, vacancies would be distributed as follows:

Vacancy in the group stage: Atlético-MG (1st), Flamengo (2nd), Palmeiras (Libertadores champion), Corinthians (4th), Bragantino (5th) and Fortaleza (6th);

Vacancy in pre-Libertadores: Fluminense (7th) and Ceará (8th);

As the two finalists of the Copa do Brasil already have a guaranteed place in the Libertadores (Atletico-PR as champion of the Sudamericana and Atlético-MG as champion or vice-champion), this year’s championship ranks for the Libertadores up to the G-8.

+ Read more news about Corinthians

A Voz da Torcida – Bald Bertaglia: “G4 is important today, but you have to fight for the title”

2 of 3 Banner Black Friday Premiere Brasileirão 2021 — Photo: Reproduction Banner Black Friday Premiere Brasileirão 2021 — Photo: Reproduction

PROMOTION! The best of Brasileirão for R$19.90/month, in the first three months of subscription