iOS vs Android: See which WhatsApp functions are unique to each operating system

WhatsApp is one of the most used apps in Brazil and, although it has gained a new feature to create custom stickers, there is a lot of difference in the app for Android and iOS. With that in mind, the WABeta Info portal decided to draw up a list of the main differences found in the app on these two systems.

The list created mainly points out features unique to each system that are not yet under development for either Android or iOS, so in it you won’t find items that are already present on both. Among the iOS exclusive features we can mention the preview of chats without sending read receipts, the option to keep media that was deleted for everyone in your gallery and even blur images with the editor integrated in the app.

You can also download images from URLs, trim videos in the built-in editor, play voice messages through notifications without sending read receipts, and see the total amount of unread chats while chatting with someone in the app.