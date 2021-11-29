Iphan-CE asks for an embargo on the works of the Sabiaguaba Gastronomy Center

The Institute of National Historical and Artistic Heritage in Ceará (Iphan-CE) asks for an embargo on the works of the Sabeguaba Traditional Gastronomy Center. The recommendation was communicated last Friday, 26th, and was due to the lack of environmental licensing with the institute for the work by the State Secretariat for the Environment (Sema). The agency is responsible for carrying out the project.

According to the superintendent of Iphan-CE and geographer Cândido Henrique, the discovery of the absence of licensing occurred after an e-mail complaint received by the autarchy. The content questioned whether there was participation IPHAN in the licensing process for the work. After consulting the database, it was found that “there was no process relating to the project with the institute in terms of archaeological licensing”.

Thus, on October 14, Iphan sent a craft to the State Superintendency of the Environment (Semace) requesting participation “in the referred licensing”. The request was made “considering the importance of the dune fields in the preservation of coastal archeological sites and cultural remnants of the first human groups that occupied Ceará, such as the Sabiaguaba 1 and 2 (Fortaleza) sites, dating back 5 thousand years”, of according to the document.

According to Cândido, however, after more than a month there were no answers by Semace and Sema regarding the letter sent. Therefore, the agency carried out inspections at the site and, according to a technical document by archaeologist Thalison dos Santos, the irregularity of the work was verified. Thus, Iphan-CE determined the “immediate embargo of the work until a Term of Adjustment of Conduct (TAC) is signed between the parties involved and the federal autarchy”.

“We now hope to sit down with Sema to start a treatment process in relation to this TAC so that we can carry out the archaeological licensing process in the way that the legislation determines and that the region itself deserves to be treated”, says the superintendent.

If the embargo is not complied with, Cândido states that the autarchy will file a action with the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), “it will report the federal crime to the Federal Police and forward the process to the federal attorney at IPHAN for appropriate legal measures, such as the application of fines and other penalties provided for in federal law.”

The letter of the embargo was sent to Carlos Alberto Mendes Júnior, superintendent of Semace, and to Artur Bruno, secretary of the Environment. THE PEOPLE tried to contact Sema through the press office and the portfolio holder for answers about the embargo and is awaiting a return.

Archaeological sites in the area

According to the superintendent and geographer Cândido Henrique, the area in which the work is being carried out is important in different aspects, concentrating archaeological sites. these places it is where positive traces of human occupation that are scientifically relevant to the understanding of human history have been found.



“The entire region is an archaeological sanctuary. Today there are seven archaeological sites, but there are likely to be even more. With preservation, it is even possible to promote the area in relation to archeological and scientific tourism, that is, sustainable tourism, which will promote heritage and environmental education in the region”, comments Cândido.

The Gastronomy Center

Covering an area of ​​approximately 2.49 hectares, the construction project for the Sabiaguaba Traditional Gastronomy Center proposes the restructuring of tents at the site, in addition to the readjustment of the sewage system, installation of a pier and the construction of a parking lot.

Project will be presented to the Management Board of Sabiaguaba at a meeting on January 20th (Photo: Divulgation/Sema)

The work was estimated at more than R$ 11 million coming from the State Treasury and foresees intervention between the Sabiaguaba bridge and the curve of the River Cocó. The area is close to one of the region’s dunes, which is located in the State and Municipal Environmental Protection Area (APA).

The development will have 17 kiosks with 70 tables, benches for contemplation and retractable cover. The Department of the Environment (Sema) and the Superintendence of Public Works (SOP) are responsible for the works. Sema also provides training for shacks who worked in the region to offer services in a sustainable perspective.

The site will be managed by the owners of the establishments from a Cooperative, with support from Sema. The shacks working at the site should receive R$5,000 monthly from the Government until the works are completed. The Environmental Military Police Battalion (BPMA) will have a cabin in the area.

