Italian who impersonated Alessandra Ambrosio made a coup at home, says newspaper – Mundo

Italian Valeria Satta, accused of applying financial scam from fake dating for 15 years on the player of volleyball Roberto Cazzaniga, 42, underwent a complete renovation of a property in sardinia, an island in the Mediterranean Sea. The information is from the newspaper La Nuova Sardegna.

The work was carried out in 2017 at the house where Valeria Satta lives in Frutti d’oro, a village in Capoterra near Cagliari. The renovation included floors, lighting, bathrooms, new windows.

Subtitle:

Player was deceived by the scammer for 15 years Photograph:

Disclosure

Valeria would have extorted €700,000 from the athlete, equivalent to R$4.3 million, by using the name Maya, but using photos of the Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio.

Neighbors said in an interview with the Italian newspaper that Valeria, unemployed and with two children, had used Roberto’s money to renovate the house.

As revealed by the program “Le Iene”, from “Mediaset”, the woman claimed to have heart problems, justifying the need for the money for hospital expenses.

Kitty to help Roberto pay his debts

Roberto’s relatives and friends try to help the player through a kitty. The athlete even took out loans to send the money to the embezzler, leaving him with debts of 60,000 euros.

A friend of his and a former teammate named Danilo Rinaldi created the kitty online on the GoFundMe website. So far, more than 12 thousand euros have been donated.