Italy passes the mark of 5 million cases of Covid

Italy surpassed this Sunday (28) the mark of 5 million confirmed cases of Covid-19. According to a bulletin from the Ministry of Health, 12,932 infections were registered in 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected since the beginning of the pandemic to 5,007 .818.

“The current epidemic phase is not simple. This new variant is another challenge for all countries in the world”, warned this Sunday the Italian Health Minister, Roberto Speranza.

Italy is the 13th country in the world to surpass 5 million cases, joining a list that already includes the United States (48.2 million), India (34.6 million), Brazil (22.1 million), United Kingdom (10.2 million), Russia (9.4 million), Turkey (8.7 million), France (7.7 million), Iran (6.1 million), Germany (5.8 million), Argentina (5 .3 million), Spain (5.1 million) and Colombia (5.1 million).

Also according to the Ministry of Health, Italy recorded over 47 deaths and reached 133,674 deaths by Covid-19. The moving average of cases in seven days increased for the 26th consecutive time and reached 11,737, an increase of 60% compared to two weeks ago, while that of deaths remained at 71, a figure 27% higher than 14 days ago.

The country also has almost 4.7 million cured and 186,443 active cases, the highest since June 7 (188,453). So far, more than 84.4% of the target audience (people over 12 years old) is fully vaccinated, but 6.6 million individuals able to be immunized have not even taken the first dose. The resurgence of the pandemic has already made Mario Draghi’s government bring forward to December 1st the start of the booster dose of the vaccine for all adults.

In addition, between December 6th and January 15th, people who have not been vaccinated or recently cured of Covid will not be able to enter covered areas of bars and restaurants, nightclubs, concerts and sporting events.

Due to the Ômicron variant, the government has also banned the entry of travelers who have transited South Africa, Botswana, Swatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe in the 14 days prior to arrival in Italy. .