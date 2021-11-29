WE FOUND THE OWNERS OF THE HAMILTON FLAG AT THE F1 SP GP | TT GP #39

World Cup leader Max Verstappen nudged the FIA ​​and rival Lewis Hamilton because of decisions and punishments of the race direction applied at the São Paulo GP, held on the 14th, in Interlagos. The Dutchman from Red Bull was fined R$312,000 for touching the rear wing of Hamilton’s Mercedes after Friday’s qualifying. The piece was the subject of controversy over the weekend, resulting in a disqualification that saw Lewis drop the sprint race from last place.

Hamilton, on the other hand, was fined R$31,000 for undoing his seatbelt after his victory at Interlagos on Sunday. The seven-time champion’s attitude was motivated to pick up a Brazilian flag carried by a track marshal. In an interview with Spanish streaming service DAZN, Verstappen mocked the weight of the two fines.

“It’s not allowed to touch a rear wing anymore, of course, or you’ll have a very high fine. But apparently you can drive with your seat belt loose, it’s cheaper, it’s something to think about”, he commented.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton: Titans Duel in F1 2021 (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

At the São Paulo GP, Hamilton was disqualified from Friday and had to start the sprint race in last place, finishing in fifth. On Sunday, the Englishman received another penalty, was forced to start from 10th for an internal combustion engine change, and recovered to win the race, with a decisive overtake over Verstappen in the final stretch of the race. The seven-times champion also won the Qatar GP, played the following week, reducing Red Bull’s Dutch advantage to 8 points.

Verstappen leads the championship with 351.5 points against Hamilton’s 343.5. There are two stages left for the end of F1 2021, and the next one takes place on December 5th, in Saudi Arabia.

