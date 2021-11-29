Jack Dorsey steps down as chief executive of Twitter | Technology

Jack Dorsey, one of the founders of Twitter, said on Monday (29) that he will step down as chief executive of the social network.

The announcement came shortly after the American website “CNBC” indicated its departure, citing sources. When confirming the decision publicly on her Twitter profile, Dorsey joked: “I don’t know if everyone already knows, but… I resigned from Twitter.”

Dorsey also said that his successor on the social network will be Parag Agrawal, who has held the position of chief technology officer since 2017. And that the change of command is immediate.

WHO IS IT Jack Dorsey’s successor

The co-founder will remain a member of Twitter’s board until his term expires next year. And he will continue as CEO of digital payments company Square, a role he held simultaneously with the “boss” of Twitter — which had been generating pressure from investors for his departure (read more below).

This isn’t the first time Dorsey has left the post on Twitter – in 2008, two years after the company’s founding, the tycoon was removed from the position for allegedly spending too much time doing yoga and taking fashion design classes.

He only returned in 2015 – during this period the company was led by co-founder Evan Williams, who later passed the lead to executive Dick Costolo.

In a letter addressed to employees entitled “Flight”, Dorsey says she has worked hard to get Twitter to disentangle itself from its foundation and its founders, believing it to be too limiting.

In the message also posted on his profile, the tycoon also says he wants everyone to know that the exit “it was his decision” and that “he is very sad… and yet very happy”, because he understands that the time is right.

However, Dorsey had been under pressure for months to step down from Twitter’s leadership — in early 2020, investor group Elliott Management had reportedly asked to leave, according to news agencies Reuters and Bloomberg.

Parag Agrawal joined Twitter as a software engineer in 2011.

The company’s technology director since October 2017, he led the company’s technical strategy and the Bluesky initiative, a team created in 2019 with the objective of developing a decentralized standard for social networks.

Parag Agrawal replaced Jack Dorsey as chief executive of Twitter

Dorsey was born and raised in Saint Louis, Missouri, on November 19, 1976. Like other big names in technology, he went to college but dropped out of graduation shortly before completing it.

Jack Dorsey, president of Twitter during a March 2021 US Congressional session

He is among the 200 richest people in the world, according to the ranking of Forbes magazine, with a fortune valued at US$11.7 billion and is famous for being an unconventional executive – at the end of 2019, he said that he intended to live in Africa for part of 2020, but he did not carry out his plans.

Enthusiast of Bitcoin cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies, it sold the first post in Twitter history as an NFT for $2.9 million. The tweet – “I’m creating my Twttr account” – was posted on March 21, 2006, still referring to the social network’s old name.

At an online US House hearing on Internet misinformation, the executive stole the show by showing a Bitcoin-quoted watch. At the time, he was also “scolded” by Democratic Congresswoman Kathleen Rice for mocking congressmen’s questions in a poll on Twitter.

With Dorsey gone, this is the second big change in leadership at technology companies in recent months.