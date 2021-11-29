Jack Dorsey to step down as chief executive of Twitter, says US press | Technology

Jack Dorsey, one of the founders of Twitter, should leave the post of chief executive of the social network, according to information from the American website “CNBC” and the Reuters news agency published on Monday (29). He is expected to continue to lead digital payments company Square, of which he is also CEO.

Twitter shares were up 3% by late morning. O g1 sought the company, but did not get a placement until the last update of this article.

In 2021, Twitter turned 15! Test your knowledge about social networking

Meet Square, another Jack Dorsey company

The most recent tweet of the “boss” of the social network was published last Sunday (28) and says “I love Twitter”.

This wouldn’t be the first time Dorsey has left the Twitter post – in 2008, two years after the company’s founding, the tycoon was fired from the job for allegedly spending too much time doing yoga and taking fashion design classes.

He only returned in 2015 – during this period the company was led by co-founder Evan Williams, who later passed the lead to executive Dick Costolo.

For months, the billionaire has been under pressure to step down from Twitter’s leadership — in early 2020, investor group Elliott Management reportedly asked to leave, according to news agencies Reuters and Bloomberg.

This group, led by billionaire Paul Singer, did not look kindly on the fact that Dorsey led two companies listed on the stock exchange and had been asking him to step down from one of the positions.

The Elliott group is famous for being “activist” in its investments, pushing companies to replace executives and change their boards, with pressure to raise the share price.

Singer has been described in the American press as the “world’s most feared investor” and is also a well-known supporter of the US Republican Party.

Dorsey was born and raised in Saint Louis, Missouri, on November 19, 1976. Like other big names in technology, he went to college but dropped out of graduation shortly before completing it.

He is famous for being an unconventional executive – in late 2019, he said he intended to live in Africa for part of 2020, but did not materialize his plans.

Enthusiastic about Bitcoin cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies, he sold the first post in Twitter history as an NFT for $2.9 million. The tweet – “I’m creating my Twttr account” – was posted on March 21, 2006, still referring to the social network’s old name.

At an online US House hearing on Internet misinformation, the executive stole the show by showing a Bitcoin-quoted watch. At the time, he was also “scolded” by Democratic Congresswoman Kathleen Rice for mocking congressmen’s questions in a poll on Twitter.

2 of 2 Jack Dorsey, president of Twitter during US Congressional session, March 2021 — Photo: Reproduction via Reuters Jack Dorsey, president of Twitter during US Congressional session in March 2021 — Photo: Reproduction via Reuters