Japan closes borders because of omicron

Japan today announced the closing of its borders to all foreign visitors to try to rein in the omicron variant of covid-19, and during the day, G7 Health Ministers will urgently meet to try to establish a common strategy on the pandemic advance.

Three weeks after easing some restrictions, Japan decided to implement strict border controls, something many consider outdated.

“We are going to ban foreigners from all over the world from November 30,” said Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The omicron variant, initially detected in southern Africa, is already present in several countries.

Today, the health ministers of the G7 (France, United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom) will meet “to discuss the evolution of the situation regarding the omicron”, at an urgent meeting organized in London, which has the temporary presidency of the G7.

With more than five million deaths worldwide since the pandemic was declared, the WHO (World Health Organization) has considered omicron a variant of “concern”.

“We know we are in a race against time,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, before noting that vaccine makers need “two to three weeks” to assess whether existing vaccines remain effective against the new variant.

Several countries have introduced restrictions on travelers from southern Africa, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the Netherlands.

economic damage

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday urged countries to lift restrictions “before they do further damage to our economies.”

In the same vein, the WHO director for Africa called for countries to prioritize science rather than imposing flight restrictions to contain the new variant.

“With the omicron variant detected in several regions of the world, the application of travel restrictions to Africa is an attack on global solidarity”, declared WHO regional director, Matshidiso Moeti.

A few days after the announcement by South African scientists of the discovery of the new variant, which has more mutations than previously detected in the coronavirus, the Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome obtained the first “image” of the micron and confirmed that it does have more mutations. than the delta, but that doesn’t mean it’s more dangerous, according to the researchers.

Dutch authorities said they had identified at least 13 cases of omicron among 61 passengers who tested positive for covid-19 after they disembarked from South Africa on Saturday.

Dutch border police announced the arrest of a couple on a plane bound for Spain after the two fled a hotel where they were quarantined.

The couple, a 30-year-old Spaniard and a 28-year-old Portuguese woman, returned to quarantine and could be accused of “attacking public security”.

Despite the new threat, tens of thousands of people protested in Austria against mandatory vaccination in the country, the first in the EU to apply the measure.

Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg called the protest “minor interference” for the country with one of the lowest vaccination rates in Western Europe.

In the United Kingdom, Health Minister Sajid Javid announced that on Tuesday new health rules would come into force, including the use of masks in commercial establishments and on public transport, as well as restrictions for passengers coming from abroad.

mild symptoms

And as scientists try to determine the threat level of the new variant, a South African doctor pointed out that dozens of patients suspected of carrying the omicron variant showed mild symptoms, such as fatigue.

Angelique Coetzee, president of the South African Medical Association, told AFP that she has seen 30 patients in the past 10 days who have tested positive for covid-19 and have recovered without the need for hospitalization.

US government advisor for the pandemic, Anthony Fauci, said he continued to “believe that existing vaccines should provide a degree of protection against severe cases of covid.”

In the face of what it sees as a growing risk, Israel has announced some tougher restrictions, including closing the borders to all foreigners, four weeks after it reopened to tourists.

“We are raising the red flag,” said Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.