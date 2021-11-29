Japan closes borders for foreign travelers due to omicron variant | World

O Japan will ban foreign visitors from this Tuesday, November 30th. According to Fumio Kishida, the country’s prime minister, the measure is taken to try contain the spread of the new variant of the coronavirus, to omicron.

Japanese returning from a number of specific countries will be able to enter, but they will have to quarantine at government-designated facilities.

“These are temporary and exceptional measures that we are taking as a matter of security until there is clearer information about the omicron variant. I am prepared to withstand all the criticism from those who say the Kishida government is being too cautious,” Kishida said.

Since last Friday (26), Japan has increased restrictions and controls at its borders for people coming from six African countries, although no case of omicron has been detected in the country.

Health Minister Shigeyuki Goto said a traveler from Namibia tested positive for Covid-19, but more tests were needed to find out if it was the new variant.

Variant present on all continents

All continents already register cases of the omicron variant of the new coronavirus. This Sunday (28), the Canada became the first country in the Americas to confirm the infection, there were 2 cases in the province of Ontario. In all, more than ten countries have already reported the presence of the strain in the population.

The variant, initially called B.1.1.529, was first identified in South Africa by virologist Tulio de Oliveira, director of the country’s Center for Epidemic Response and Innovation, who announced his discovery on Thursday (25).