Japan closes borders, G7 calls meeting on Ômicron variant – News

Japan announced this Monday (29) the closing of its borders to all foreign visitors to curb the Ômicron variant of Covid-19 and, during the day, the G7 Health ministers will meet urgently to try to establish a common strategy in view of the advance of the pandemic.

Three weeks after easing some restrictions, Japan decided to implement strict border controls, something many consider a thing of the past.

“We are going to ban foreigners from all over the world as of November 30,” said Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

THE Ômicron variant, initially detected in southern Africa, is already present in several countries. This Monday, the health ministers of the G7 (France, United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom) will meet “to discuss the evolution of the situation regarding Ômicron”, in an urgently organized meeting in London, which has the temporary presidency of the group.

With more than 5 million deaths worldwide since the pandemic was declared, the World Health Organization (WHO) has called Ômicron of concern.

“We know we are in a race against time,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, before noting that vaccine makers need “two to three weeks” to assess whether existing immunizers remain effective against the new variant.

Several countries have introduced restrictions on travelers from southern Africa, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the Netherlands.

economic damage

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa asked last Sunday (28) that countries lift restrictions. He justified the request by saying: “Before [as restrições] do more damage to our economies.”

In the same vein, Matshidiso Moeti, WHO director for Africa, called on countries to prioritize science rather than imposing flight restrictions to contain the new variant.

“With the Ômicron variant detected in various regions of the world, the application of travel restrictions to Africa is an attack on global solidarity,” he said.

A few days after the announcement by South African scientists of the discovery of the new variant, which has more mutations than the previously detected coronavirus mutations, the Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome obtained the first “image” of Ômicron and confirmed that it actually has more mutations than Delta, but that doesn’t mean it’s more dangerous, according to the researchers.

Dutch authorities said they had identified at least 13 cases of Ômicron among 61 passengers who tested positive for Covid-19 after disembarking from South Africa last Saturday (27).

Dutch border police announced the arrest of a couple on a plane bound for Spain after the two fled the hotel where they were quarantined.

The couple, a 30-year-old Spaniard and a 28-year-old Portuguese woman, returned to quarantine and could be accused of “attacking public security”.

Despite the new threat, tens of thousands of people protested in Austria against mandatory vaccination in the country, the first in the EU to apply the measure.

Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg called the protest “minor interference” for the country, which has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Western Europe.

In the United Kingdom, the Health Minister, Sajid Javid, announced that on Tuesday (30) new health rules will come into force, including the use of masks in commercial establishments and public transport, as well as restrictions for passengers coming from abroad. .

mild symptoms

As scientists try to determine the threat level of the new strain, a South African doctor pointed out that dozens of patients suspected of having the Ômicron variant showed mild symptoms, like fatigue.

Angelique Coetzee, president of the South African Medical Association, told AFP that she has observed in the past ten days 30 patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 and have recovered without the need for hospitalization.

US government adviser for the pandemic, Anthony Fauci, said he continued “to believe that existing vaccines should provide a degree of protection against severe cases of Covid.”

In the face of what it sees as a growing risk, Israel has announced some tougher restrictions, including closing the borders to all foreigners, four weeks after it reopened to tourists. “We are raising the red flag,” said the country’s prime minister, Naftali Bennett.