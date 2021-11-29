Juliette reveals that she received 4 apologies from fellow inmates after the BBB and whether or not she accepted; watch

“BBB 21” ended a while ago, but it continues to yield today… Juliette Freire, champion of the edition, participated in “Lady Night” which airs this Monday (28), and was sincere in answering the presenter’s questions Tata Werneck. The woman from Paraíba even revealed if she received any apology from her former companions in confinement, after the end of the reality show.

While inside the most guarded house in Brazil, Juliette was the target of comments considered malicious by the public, coming from most participants. In the preview published by Globoplay’s official accounts, Tatá asks if any of them apologized for their attitudes.

Without thinking too much, the champion replies that she received “several” orders, before counting on her finger and revealing that there were four in total. However, in the preview she does not detail which were the brothers or sisters who sent her messages.

Tatá, people like us, wanted to know if Paraíba apologized. Juliette said yes, forgave her colleagues, and even explained the reason behind the decision: “Because like that, for me… I go lighter”. Check out:

