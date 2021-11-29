Kiss Club Tragedy Defendant Trial Begins This Week and Fantastic Hears Defendants | Fantastic

After nearly nine years of waiting and the indictment of 28 people during the investigation, the jury will decide the fate of those accused by the Public Ministry: the two partners of the club, Elissandro Spohr and Mauro Hoffmann, and the musician Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos and cultural producer Luciano Bonilha, from the band Gurizada Fandangueira, who performed at the venue on the night of the tragedy.

As of this Wednesday (1), the four will be tried for simple murder with possible intent of 242 victims, and attempted murder of another 636 people who were injured.

Listen! #29 That’s Fantastic – What to Expect from the Kiss Nightclub Tragedy Trial?

According to survivors, Kiss was full, had no ventilation, and some fire extinguishers did not work. Most of the fatal victims were asphyxiated by the toxic fumes, but many were also trampled on because, when they saw that the stage was on fire, the young people despaired.

“Only me and two other friends survived, and I was the only one who was not hospitalized, I didn’t have any burns. But the guilt I carry to this day, of thinking I could have done more, of thinking I could have looked back, because I was sure they were with me when I left,” says psychologist Gabriel Barros.

The nightclub environments were reproduced in 3D by the Federal University of Santa Maria – including the restrooms, where dozens of bodies of young people trying to escape the fire were found – so that the jurors can try to understand what happened that night.

Fantástico reproduces the Kiss nightclub environment

Fire leaves 233 dead in a nightclub in Rio Grande do Sul

The defense of one of the owners of Kiss, Elissandro Spohr, however, asked to challenge the reproduction of these images, which are planned to be used by the Public Ministry. To Fantastic, the businessman claims that the club was not overcrowded on the night of the tragedy.

“Crowded can be. Overcrowded is a situation, I went for comfort. We had a limit of 800 people. As we got to 800, I only came in when someone left”, he says, denying that he knew that the band was performing in that night would do a fireworks show: “At no time was talked about.”

However, according to the lawyer of musician Marcelo Jesus dos Santos, the band never used an artifact without the contractor knowing, and classified the tragedy as a fatality.

As well as Elissandro, the defense of the other owner of Kiss, Mauro Hoffmann, also denied that the place was overcrowded and declared, in a note, that the club was regular and the accusation of possible intention is untenable.

Another of the defendants who spoke to our team, cultural producer Luciano Bonilha, who bought the artifact for the fireworks show, says his defense will be telling the truth. He claims that, at the time of purchase, the seller never told him that it could not be used indoors.

See all the testimonies of the defendants and survivors of the tragedy in the video above.

