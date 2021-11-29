know the signs of silent and fatal disease

considered as an enemy silent, high cholesterol usually has no obvious symptoms. Moften, the condition is only identified later, when the patient suffers a stroke or a heart attack.

In some cases, however, there are signs that LDL levels are high and the problem is set. Cardiologist José Francisco Kerr Saraiva, from the Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC), explains that xanthelasmas and xanthomas – small fat balls that appear on the skin are one of them.

“They appear on the knees, thighs, buttocks and, mainly, on the eyelids”, he says. “They must be faced with concern because, in these cases, the level of bad cholesterol in the blood is already high”, he explains.

Other signs would be pain in the fingers and toes, caused by Fat deposits in the blood vessels at the ends of the body. A bloated belly, when there is no other reason associated with it, can also be a sign that bad cholesterol levels are high in the body.

Excess LDL in the body forms fatty plaques in the arteries, which impede blood flow or even obstruct the passage of blood. When there are interruptions, the consequence can be a heart attack or a stroke.

Altered cholesterol can cause:

• Infarction;

• Stroke

• Kidney complications;

• Acute coronary syndrome;

• Angina;

• Thrombosis.

Risk factors

High blood cholesterol can have several causes. “There may be related genetic factors; pathologies such as nephrotic and metabolic syndromes, hypothyroidism and diabetes; or be the result of bad eating habits”, states theardiologist Lázaro Fernandes, from the Hospital Foundation of the Federal District.

The use of steroids and anabolic steroids can also trigger bad cholesterol. For the diagnosis of cholesterol, it is essential to have blood tests periodically.

In addition to these circumstances, other risk factors for developing the problem are:

• Obesity;

• Age;

• Sedentary lifestyle;

• Excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages;

• Menopause and

• Smoking.

Main types of cholesterol

There are three types of cholesterol in our body: HDL, LDL and VLDL. It is noteworthy that not all are bad:

HDL (High-density lipoprotein): Known as good cholesterol, responsible for removing cholesterol from the blood and taking it to the liver for excretion. LDL (Low-density lipoprotein): LDL is the famous bad cholesterol. It accumulates more easily in arteries and forms atherosclerotic plaques, which make it difficult for blood to pass. VLDL (Very low-density lipoprotein): Its function is to carry cholesterol and triglycerides to organs and tissues. When releasing triglycerides, this molecule becomes LDL.

According to cardiologist José Saraiva, it is proven that the more good cholesterol in the body, the better. The higher the LDL, the more health risks.

Treatments

“The treatment for cases of high cholesterol involves laboratory diagnosis. Then, healthy habits should be adopted, such as a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, legumes and grains, in addition to daily physical exercise”, guides the cardiologist Lázaro Fernandes.

Abandoning possible vices, such as alcohol and tobacco consumption, is also indicated. If necessary, the doctor also prescribes medications to lower bad cholesterol.