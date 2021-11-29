Kurdish families protest forced recruitment in Syria – News

Dozens of Kurds demonstrated this Sunday (28) in Qamichli (northeast Syria) to protest against the enlistment of their underage sons and daughters in militia ranks, which for them amounts to a kidnapping.

“Give back our children”https://news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/”mothers fear military service”, read some banners erected by families gathered in front of the UN office in this city under Kurdish administration.

According to a report published last May by the UN, more than 400 boys and girls were recruited between July 2018 and June 2020 by the People’s Protection Units (YPG) and their allies in northeastern Syria.

“My daughter is only 16 and sick. She’s been missing for six days and we don’t know where she is,” said Mohamad Sharif, a 35-year-old father. He accuses the Women’s Protection Units (YPJ), the female branch of the YPG, which has a headquarters near his home, of kidnapping his daughter.

In June 2019, Kurdish local authorities signed a joint action plan with the UN to end and prevent the enlistment of children. But since then, the UN has confirmed at least 160 cases of recruitment of minors.

Due to the Syrian conflict, which began in 2011, the Kurds strengthened their autonomy by establishing a government in the north and northeast of the country, in which they imposed gender equality, as well as in the ranks of the Kurdish militias.