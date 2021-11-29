La Casa de Papel steals the show in a week of 37 releases on Netflix

The week of November 29th to December 5th brings the big release of the second part of the fifth season of La Casa de Papel. The Spanish series steals the scene from other premieres on Netflix.

The episodes only arrive on December 3rd. As confirmed, it is the definitive end of the story of the Professor and the other characters.

Until the arrival of the series, Netflix gives subscribers other options. One of them is Attack of the Dogs, a film with Benedict Cumberbatch, Marvel’s Doctor Strange, which is receiving critical acclaim.

There is also the third season of Lost in Space. The series also ends on Netflix with these chapters.

Check out Netflix releases for the week between November 29th and December 5th below.

14 Mountains, 8,000 Meters and 7 Months – November 29

Nimsdai Purja, a fearless Nepalese mountaineer, embarks on a seemingly impossible journey: conquering all 14 8,000 meter peaks in the world in seven months.

Get Organized Right… – November 30th

A comedy about sexual awakening directed and co-written by Paco Caballero (meetings).

Trip to the Top of the Earth – November 30th

A photojournalist investigating the first Everest expedition becomes involved in the search for a respected climber who has disappeared.

Where I Live – November 30th

Moving stories by homeless people across the United States make up this cinematic portrait of a huge and urgent humanitarian crisis.

Your Eyes Say – November 30th

She lost her eyesight in an accident. He is a former fighter with a complicated history. Together they find solace, even when time threatens to tear them apart.

Universe Z (Season 2) – November 30th

Follow Zi in a colorful world where she crafts, plays and has fun with the help of two special friends: a tablet and a computer.

Come Dance with Universe Z (Season 2) – November 30

Zi, Taby and Seu PU invite you to dance, sing and have fun in this collection of colorful music clips and catchy songs.

Mo Amer: Mohammed in Texas – November 30th

Straight from his hometown of Houston, Mo Amer jokes about pandemic panic, Bradley Cooper, hummus and the subtle art of cursing in Arabic.

Charlie’s Colorful World (New Seasons) – November 30th

Charlie creates fun stories using different shapes. Now he needs your help! Embark on a series of adventures in the most varied places.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure – December 1st

Jolyne and his teammates face new Stand users at Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary, continuing the Joestar family legacy.

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart – December 1st

An investment bank analyst becomes involved in a love triangle with an architect who drinks too much and a promiscuous colleague, who will soon be her boss.

Warriors of Heaven and Earth – December 1st

Lieutenant Li abandoned his post in the imperial army. Now, it’s up to Japanese warrior Lai Qi to bring him back or finish him off for good.

The Favorite – December 1st

Candidate Gary Hart’s (Hugh Jackman) presidential campaign in 1988 takes an unprecedented impact after rumors of betrayal surface.

Lost in Space: Season 3 – December 1

In this epic final season, the Robinsons must act at the speed of light to rally and protect Alpha Centauri from a robot invasion.

Kayko and Kokosh – December 1st

Two warriors go out of their way to defend the village of Mirmilville from the attacks of the Despicable Knights.

Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2 – December 1

From an all-expenses-paid trip to an extravagant debutante party, Kayko and Kokosh continue to experience many misadventures.

My Hero Academy The Movie: 2 Heroes – December 1

All Might and Deku visit an artificial island called I-Island and fight a villain who has taken the entire city hostage.

Cell Phone: A Cry for Help – December 1st

A man receives a call from a stranger who is desperately looking for someone to help her and her family escape the clutches of a madman who kidnapped her.

If Drinking Don’t Marry: Part 3 – December 1

The boys head back to Las Vegas once again to experience a wildly crazy adventure involving meds, Mr. Chow and none other than a mob boss.

The Cleanse – December 1st

A man in search of happiness attends a retreat where special drinks promise purification. Caution: there may be side effects.

Dog Attack – December 1st

A domineering but charismatic farmer begins to bully his brother’s new wife and her teenage son until old secrets come to light. With Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst.

Secrets on the Walls – December 1st

Two brothers discover a mysterious hole in the wall of their grandparents’ house, and frightening events begin to reveal secrets about the family.

The Green Serpent – December 1st

While trying to free his sister from Fahai’s clutches, Xiao Qing arrives in a dystopian city and encounters a mysterious man who doesn’t remember his past.

Senninha on the Crazy Track – December 1st

Senninha and her friends discover a world of fantasy and fun as they race on a track that changes all the time. Buckle up and get ready for a very crazy race.

A Crush for Christmas – December 2nd

Peter asks his best friend to pretend to be his boyfriend for Christmas. But plans and feelings change when his family tries to play Cupid.

Coyotes – December 2nd

During a forest camp, a group of Boy Scouts find diamonds, putting their friendship to the test and their lives in danger.

Rain or Shine (Season 1) – December 2

Two survivors of a tragedy rely on each other to try to overcome trauma and rebuild a future of hope.

Sings Escalona (season 1) – December 2nd

The series chronicles the life of composer Rafael Escalona, ​​who without any musical training became the greatest reference in the world of Colombian Vallenato.

La casa de papel: From Tokyo to Berlin: Season 2 – 3 December

It’s the end of an era for the showrunners, actors and actresses of “La Casa de Papel”, who tell secrets of the filming and say goodbye to the acclaimed series.

Cobalt Blue – December 3rd

An aspiring writer and his sister fall in love with the enigmatic tenant of the house where they live, but the consequences will shake the family structures.

High Tide – December 3rd

The privileged Laura sleeps with a man responsible for the construction of her house. But after he disappears, his team starts to question her.

The Cassette Tape – December 3rd

In 1999, young Beverly finds a broken tape recorded by her deceased parents. So she goes after the songs and learns more about Mom and Dad.

Jurassic World: Jurassic Camp: Season 4 – December 3

The young people leave the camp on Isla Nublar and end up in uncharted terrain full of threats – and well-kept secrets.

Shaun the Sheep: Christmas Adventure – December 3rd

Shaun gets into trouble, and the entire farm embarks on a Christmas adventure that even features a sled!

La Casa de Papel: Part 5, Volume 2 – December 3

The risk could not be greater for the Professor. In trouble, he rushes to get the gold and, more importantly, his team from the bank.

Coming Out of the Closet with Colton Underwood – December 3rd

Former NFL player and “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood embarks on the journey to embrace his new life as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

For now, there are no releases on the 4th and 5th of December on Netflix.