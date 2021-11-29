Lara tries to rescue Renato in an accident and the car explodes

The soap opera is booming! The scene of “Um Lugar ao Sol” where Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) has an accident on the road. Lara, (Andréia Horta) who is driving by there with her husband, Mateus (Danton Mello), is desperate to see that someone is in the car and asks him to stop to help the victim.

“There’s someone in the car,” says the girl in a panic.

“It’s no use going down, without anything, without equipment”, replies the husband.

Mateus calls the fire department and Lara is even more desperate when she sees the car explode. The question that remains in the air is: will she be face to face with her great love?

FIND OUT WHAT ELSE HAPPENS IN THIS MONDAY’S CHAPTER:

Mateus convinces Lara not to approach Christian/Renato’s car. Lara sees Christian/Renato’s car explode. Elenice shows Maria Fernanda the DNA test. Barbara and Christian/Renato make up, and Santiago resumes the partnership with his son-in-law.

Rebeca is disconcerted when Bela tells her that Felipe ended the relationship because he met someone else. Ilana advises Rebeca not to get involved with Felipe. Mercedes asks Erica not to bring Luan to the gym sessions anymore. Christian/Renato argues with Elenice.

