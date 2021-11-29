Larissa Manoela poses in a nude swimsuit and shocks with a change in her body

Larissa Manoela, 20, shared a moment in Instagram stories where she appears wearing a bathing suit, impressing with the change in her body. The actress, who is preparing to debut in Globe, got into the fitness routine some time ago.

Lari showed the look for her new career video, which hit platforms on Thursday (25). The swimsuit that Larissa chose to wear is nude, complementing the look with a screen dress with gemstones.

“You can let me know it’s TOMORROW. The sound Pagou de Superado on all digital platforms and on my YouTube channel a babadeiro clip“, announced Larissa, showing the results of the exercise routine. “Another one, because I loved this look and I’m seeing results from the gym“, he said.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Larissa Manoela talks about change of look and new soap opera by Globo

Recently, the actress told about her change of look to Quem magazine. The famous also commented on the new 6 pm telenovela on Globo, beyond the illusion, in which you make a romantic couple with Rafael Vitti.

“I love changing. I even use the ‘excuse’ that it’s because of my work, but the truth is that I like to see myself different, with new cuts, new colors. I loved the redhead. But when I knew I would get hair closer to my natural color again, I was excited. Also because since I started studying and having contact with the character, I’ve always idealized her like that, with this characterization”, said the artist.

About the changes, Larissa stated: “I always enjoyed [mudanças] and I was never rebellious (laughs). When I need to keep a certain color or cut, because of some work, I’m fine. But when they give me the freedom to change, I go for it”.