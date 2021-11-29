Learn about reactive hypoglycemia, its causes, symptoms and treatment – Health and well-being

Hello, Internet users who follow the column “Health and Well-being”

THE reactive hypoglycemia or postprandial hypoglycemia it is characterized by a decrease in blood glucose levels up to 4 hours after a meal. Symptoms usually associated with hypoglycemia, such as headache, trembling and dizziness, are common in this condition.

THE reactive hypoglycemia it needs to be correctly diagnosed, investigated for the cause and treated accordingly. We cannot confuse the reactive hypoglycemia with the common hypoglycemia, despite the symptoms being the same, as you can see below:

Headache,

Tremors, dizziness,

nausea, tiredness,

cold sweat,

Palpitations,

Drowsiness or restlessness.

In addition to these symptoms, it is necessary that the person has low amounts of circulating glucose in the blood after a meal and that symptoms improve after consumption of sugary foods.

And what are the main causes of reactive hypoglycemia?

Hereditary fructose intolerance,

Post bariatric surgery syndrome,

Insulinoma, a condition characterized by the excess production of insulin by the pancreas, with a rapid and excessive decrease in the amount of glucose circulating in the body.

Treatment is basically food and adequate nutrient intake.

We mention foods rich in fiber, whole grains, vegetables and fruits, foods rich in proteins like lean meat, fish, eggs and complex carbohydrates. The recommendation to eat every 3 hours can be guided by the doctor.

If you are going through this situation, look for a doctor.

be your best version

Rafael Coelho

