Learn to make stickers with images directly on WhatsApp

WhatsApp introduced a new feature to allow users to make stickers using their own photos, in an attempt to make the messaging platform more interesting than ever. The latest feature has been released to WhatsApp beta users with the Android 2.21.13.15 update.

You can use stickers to make your WhatsApp conversations more fun. Users of Meta’s proprietary messaging platforms (Facebook) can send the stickers for personal and group chats.

Users can use the tool to create their own stickers using the newly released custom sticker maker for the web client. This means that WhatsApp users will have to use WhatsApp Web to create their own emojis.

You can easily select the image, crop it, add emojis, text and more to make the sticker more fun. See how to make WhatsApp stickers:

Step 1: Select chat window

Step 2: Select the menu option and select the sticker.

Step 3: upload the photo you want to convert into a sticker.

Step 4: The new tool will help you convert a photo into a sticker.

In addition to allowing users to create photos on stickers, WhatsApp is also working on a feature to make it easier for users to share sticker packs in personal and group conversations.

The new shortcut in the messaging platform allows users to easily forward a sticker to chats. With the update, users will be able to share stickers on WhatsApp without downloading them first.

WABetaInfo reported that beta testers will be able to use the new features after downloading the latest WhatsApp for Android version 2.21.23.25.