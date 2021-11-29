learn to make this great health ally at home

O natural apple cider vinegar It is useful in the kitchen as it has many beneficial substances. Rich in minerals, acids and vitamins, it becomes a food that is very good for the body. That’s why Casa e Agro, by Tecno Noticias, brings this Sunday, November 28th, the benefits of consuming this vinegar daily, as well as teaching how to make it at home.

The table, the natural apple cider vinegar it is used to season salads, help as a baking powder, and more. There are still those who take it pure as a measure to prevent and cure diseases. So, check out below all the benefits it can bring to your health. Also, learn how to make your own organic vinegar at home, free from any industry tampering.

Benefits of apple cider vinegar

Rich in antimicrobial properties, natural apple cider vinegar is great at fighting bacteria, especially those in the urinary and gastrointestinal tract, as it strengthens the defense system. In addition, it invigorates the lungs and promotes the expulsion of excess mucus from the airways.

On the other hand, thanks to acetic acid, vinegar favors weight loss, as it reduces carbohydrate absorption by the intestine, while regulating blood glucose peaks. Furthermore, by stimulating the metabolism, it favors the burning of fat, keeping weight under control.

Given these benefits, there is nothing fairer than learning how to make homemade vinegar. This is essential to consume it in the healthiest way, away from pesticides and other additives. So, learn right now how to carry out the fermentation process that gives rise to apple cider vinegar.

How to make natural vinegar at home

To start the fermentation process, you need only 4 items:

1kg red apple;

2 cups of sugar tea;

1 liter of water.

First of all, wash the apples and make sure they are clean. Then, just cut them into cubes and place them in a glass container, preferably an easy-to-capper jar. Then cover the apples completely with water, add sugar to the mixture and stir until dissolved. This step is important to start the fermentation process that will result in vinegar.

Here, it’s worth adding: don’t worry about the sugar used in the recipe, it’s just essential to stimulate the fermentation process. In the end, the mixture will not have significant amounts of this sugar. Therefore, vinegar can be consumed by diabetics, including to help control blood glucose.

Finally, to cover the opening of the container, place a piece of gauze and secure it with an elastic band. Gauze is the ideal type of fabric to allow gases to escape, while preventing other beings from entering the jar. Now just store it in a place with low light.

Duration and care with fermentation

This mixture should ferment for about 5 weeks. For the first week, stir daily. From the second week onwards, this should only happen every 3 days. When the apple pieces settle to the bottom, remove them and cover the mixture again.

An indication that everything is right with the preparation of your natural apple cider vinegar is the formation of air bubbles. So every time you stir the mixture, try to sink all the apples, making sure they are always submerged. It is not recommended to add more water to the mixture, as this can harm the fermentation process.

Finally, after this period or when all the pieces of fruit have gone to the bottom of the container, it is a sign that fermentation has occurred and your apple cider vinegar is ready. If you find a gelatinous mass at the end, it is the “mother of vinegar” and means that the process was great. Furthermore, it can be used to speed up the process of a new fermentation.

So, if you chose to make your own vinegar at home, it means that in addition to saving money, you want to be healthier. However, for this to occur, it is necessary to use organic apples, free of pesticides. Also remember not to use metal during the process. This can change the flavor of the natural apple cider vinegar.

