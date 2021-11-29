LEC dispatches Vasco and escapes relegation

It was a Sunday (28) to be kept in memory and history. It was an afternoon when everything worked out for Londrina. The nearly 3,500 fans who went to the Café stadium celebrated the end of the match as if it were a title or an accession. No wonder. Needing to do his homework and rely on luck, the enlightened Tubarão managed to escape relegation and secure himself in the Series B of the Brazilian Nationals for next season.

The feat came in a gala presentation by LEC, who scored 3-0 over Vasco, with great goals from Zeca and Caprini and penalty save by César. The other goal was against, by defender Ricardo Graça. All the games in the last round of the championship were played on the same day and time. But in the case of Alviceleste, relief only came after a few minutes of drama.

As it depended on a mistake by Remo to continue in the second national division, players, coaching staff and fans had to follow the final minutes of the duel between Remo and Confiança, at Baenão stadium, to celebrate. The clash played in the North of the country lasted three minutes longer than the LEC, due to the additions in the second half. After the whistle came the confirmation of the result, a 0-0, which left Remo with 43 points.

With the triumph, Tubarão reached 16th place, with 44 points, passing Remo and relegating the team from Pará. For the fans, it was a miracle operated at the Café and nearly three thousand kilometers away, in Belém do Pará. “From the beginning of the match I knew that Londrina would not fall. It was the day of the LEC, the day for the fans to leave happy and end the year well. It’s just joy”, said retired driver Valdir Monteiro, who remained in the stadium along with thousands of excited fans screaming and jumping.

The first half showed that the duel would be Alviceleste. In the first minutes, Caprini was knocked down inside the area and the LEC accused a penalty. The flag signaled an offside in the rally and the referee even checked the VAR, maintaining the decision. Vasco even shook the net with MT, in a head-to-head match from the London defense, however, the referee gave a favorable foul to Tubarão in the previous bid.

From then on, Londrina dominated. The team found a runner on the attacking right wing and forced plays in that sector. At 17 minutes came the goal. Elacio gave Zeca a clear pass, who went to the end line and kicked. The ball slipped into Ricardo Graça, from Vasco, and ended up in the back of the net. Five minutes later came the second. And it was a great goal. In a quick move, Zeca covered the goalkeeper from outside the area and extended the advantage.

Tubarão came back from the break inspired and scored the third and beautiful goal in just one minute. Caprini sent a shot that looked like a cross and was helped by goalkeeper Lucão, who failed. As a result, LEC abdicated from attacking and Vasco grew, putting pressure on. There were some attempts by Cruzmaltino, until he got a penalty. Bidía rechecked the ball and after the referee checked the VAR, confirmed the penalty. In a test that was the day of the LEC, César made a giant defense of Cano’s charge, guaranteeing the score.

“Londrina did not deserve to fall. Despite the championship they played, this Sunday’s game showed that the team is great, that the fans support it and that our place is in Serie B. Tubarão until the end”, highlighted student Gabriel Cardoso Silva, one of the fans who went to the fence to celebrate near the athletes.

Alviceleste says goodbye to Serie B this year with an unstable season, matches with a very low technical level and with improvisations in important positions in a squad in which many contracted players had a presentation below expectations and did not convince. There were 11 wins, 11 draws and 16 defeats. LEC closed the competition with 31 goals scored, 41 conceded and a 38.6% improvement. “I hope that next year the planning will be better. I hope we don’t have to suffer so much”, asked housewife Maria das Graças Adriano.

Avaí was the fourth team to gain access to the elite of Brazilian football. Leão da Ilha needed to beat Sampaio Corrêa and saw CSA guaranteeing themselves in the G4 most of the time. However, 43 minutes into the second half, midfielder Renato’s saving goal left the Santa Catarina team with 2-1 and 64 points. CSA thrashed Brazil 4-0, however, finished fifth, with 62 points. Rounding out the group of those who climb the champions Botafogo (70 points), Goiás (65) and Coritiba (64).

At the bottom of the table, in addition to Remo, Vitória (40 points), Confiança (37) and Brasil de Pelotas (23) fell to Serie C.

DATASHEET

LONDON 3

Caesar; Elacio Córdoba, Saimon, Augusto and Eltinho; João Paulo (Jean Henrique), Jhonny Lucas (Bidia) and Gegê (Celsinho); Mossoró, Zeca (Roberto) and Caprini. Technician: Márcio Fernandes

VASCO 0

Lucão; Léo Matos, Ricardo Graça, Leandro Castan and MT (Andrey); Caio Lopes (Juninho), Bruno Gomes and Gabriel Pec (Laranjeira); Jhon Sánchez, Nenê and Germán Cano. Technician: Fabio Cortez

Goals: Ricardo Graça (against) at 17, Zeca at 22 minutes of the 1st period and Caprini with 1 minute of the 2nd period

Paying public: 3,011 Total audience: 3,463 Income: BRL 45,165

Stadium: of the coffee

Referee: Antonio Dib Moraes de Sousa (PI)

