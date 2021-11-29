Libertadores ace, Gabigol wins a ring with 122 diamonds; see details

Gabigol, the best Libertadores player of 2021, will take home a treat: a gold ring, with 122 diamonds, a yellow sapphire and a blue topaz. The jewel was made by Bridgestone, a Japanese tire manufacturer, which has been one of the sponsors of the tournament since 2013. The brand does not reveal the value of the jewel – it is speculated that it will be at least R$ 200 thousand.
Six players competed for the Best of the Tournament award: Raphael Veiga, Roni and Weverton, from Palmeiras, and Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique and Gabigol, from Flamengo. The red-black forward got the honor, but ended up not winning the title.
Voting was popular, opened days before Saturday’s final, on the website of Bridgestone, sponsor of the competition.
The ring is entirely made of gold and the precious stones form the outline of the Centenario Stadium, stage of the first World Cup in 1930, and which received the 2021 decision.
There are 122 diamonds, in addition to a pebble that symbolizes a football pitch with 10 diamonds. These refer to the countries participating in the tournament.
Inside the ring, a yellow sapphire, a diamond and a blue topaz pay homage to the Uruguayan flag and the following inscriptions: Uru Montevideo Final 2021, marking the edition of the achievement. The words “Best Of The Tournament” and “Libertadores” are also highlighted.
— The award immortalizes the player with the best performance in the tournament. It’s a unique ring that symbolizes how unique the player is and their history. Each detail of the jewel represents this trajectory: from the fields of earth, sand or grass, to the stage of one of the main tournaments in the world – said Marcos Silveira, marketing manager of the brand that sponsors the Copa Libertadores.
The ring was taken to the decision stage by the company itself in partnership with a security agency. The piece was manufactured in Brazil.
In the first year that the ring was given as a prize, in 2019, Bruno Henrique, from Flamengo, took home the jewel with 128 diamonds.
In 2020, Marinho, from Santos, even defeated in the final by 1-0 to Palmeiras, was the highlight and won the jewel with 131 diamonds, developed in honor of the Maracanã stadium, stage of that decision.