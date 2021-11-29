Libertadores cup prize would pay more than 50% of the debt with Crefisa – 11/28/2021

Not counting the bonuses distributed by Conmebol in the other phases of the tournament, Palmeiras ensured a prize of US$ 15 million for the Libertadores title. The amount corresponds to R$ 83,788,500.00 for the most recent quotation.

To help you understand the impact of this inflow of money on the club’s coffers, the column examined Alviverde’s accounts and made three comparisons.

It is worth remembering that part of the money will be transferred to players and the coaching staff as “animal” for the conquest signed against Flamengo last Saturday (27). Check out the examples below.

Debt with Crefisa

The prize for the Libertadores title would be enough for Palmeiras to pay more than half of its debt with Crefisa. The account refers to the loan made by the company chaired by Leila Pereira, President-elect of Palmeiras. The operation, adjusted in 2018, was carried out for the club to hire players.

In March, the debt was around R$ 143 million, as the column found out.

In other words, it would be possible to pay approximately 58.5% of the debt. About R$59.2 million would be missing.

However, by contract, Palmeiras pays off the debt as it sells players tied to the loan. If the athlete’s commitment to the association ends and he is not negotiated, the club has up to two years to pay the amount referring to the player. This is also true in case the revenue generated by the negotiation is not enough to settle the debt.

deficit in 2020

The revenue generated just by winning the Libertadores title would also be able to cover more than half of the accounting deficit presented by alviverde in 2020.

The club’s balance sheet showed a deficit of R$151 million. With the award for the title, it would be possible to cover 55.4% of that amount.

expense in september

Palmeiras could cover all the expenses of its football department in September and there would still be money left over. Trial balance published on the club’s website shows that in the ninth month of 2021 the expenditure on football was R$ 49,076,832.02. There would be R$34,711,667.98 left over from the award for the Libertadores title.

