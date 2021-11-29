Lindsay Lohan Surprises Fans by Announcing Engagement to Financial Market Biggest – Monet

+



Actress Lindsay Lohan with her fiance Bader Shammas (Photo: Instagram)

The actress Lindsay Lohan, 35, surprised her fans by revealing on Instagram her engagement to Bader Shammas, financial market bigwig and executive at Credit Suisse bank, with whom the star had been dating for more than two years.

“My love. My life. My family. My future,” Lohan wrote in the caption of the post, which has four photos of the couple and shows the large engagement ring received by the actress.

Lindsay Lohan (Photo: Instagram)

The publication received over 109,000 likes in less than two hours and was commented on by a number of celebrities. “The best couple,” said socialite Courtney Semel, Lohan’s ex-girlfriend. “I was wondering when everyone would hear the news. I’m so happy for you guys,” wrote TV star Juliet Angus. “My best friends,” said Lindsay’s sister Dakota Lohan.

The relationship between the actress and Bader was revealed by The Sun newspaper earlier this year, when they had been together for two years. “He’s a legitimate guy. He’s not an actor, he’s not in the entertainment industry, he runs a fund for rich people at Credit Suisse bank,” a source told the publication.