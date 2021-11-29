Live Football: Check out the teams fighting for the last place in Serie A access

Top Stories

After 37 rounds of live football, this Sunday (28), with the 38th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie B. Check out what is at stake in the fight for the last place in Serie A, on our website on Diário Prime .

Clubs like Avaí, CRB, CSA and Guarani are fighting for the last spot for the elite of Brazilian football in the 2022 edition. Live football needs to be competitive and also have luck to reach the final goal. Check out what each team needs to get to Serie A.

Live Football: Avaí vs Sampaio Correa

A club that only depends on itself to climb, Avaí reached the last round of the Brazilian Series B Championship with risks that could be avoided, especially in the latest results. However, with the experience of the cast assembled for this season, it has everything to go up.

Already guaranteed in Serie B 2022, Sampaio Correa wants to finish inside the Ressacada stadium, in Florianópolis, at 16:00 (Brasilia time) with a positive result. Therefore, he wants to close the season with a victory.

Worker-PR X CRB

With a season short of expectations, Operário-PR slipped to the penultimate round of a possible relegation. Now the season closes at the Germano Kruger stadium, in Ponta Grossa, at 4:00 pm (Brasilia time).

On the sides of the CRB, to gain access, they need to beat Operário-PR and hope that Avaí stumbles in the round to surpass the Avaiana team in points so far. Be very careful in this part.

CSA x Brazil of Pelotas

Another team that fights for a spot in the elite of Brazilian football, CSA comes with a good interesting trend and could return to Serie A. For that, they need to win their confrontation and hope for stumbling blocks from Avaí and CRB.

By the sides of Brasil de Pelotas, the team from the city of Pelotas in Rio Grande do Sul should not exert much force, since the team was relegated to Serie C, due to a bad campaign carried out this season.

Botafogo x Guarani

One of the toughest matches for teams seeking access to Serie A, as, in addition to facing the current champion of Serie B 2021 one round in advance, they’ll have to beat Botafogo and hope that Avaí, CSA and CRB all stumble.

On Botafogo’s sides, for being celebrating with the fans is the big problem and it certainly shouldn’t alleviate for the team from Campinas. Therefore, every care is seen as necessary to not lose sight of the Serie A vacancy.