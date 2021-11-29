Londrina dominates, beats Vasco and avoids a fall to Serie C in the last round – 11/28/2021

Londrina started the last round of Serie B in the seventeenth position, the first that relegates to the third national division, but the triumph by 3-0 against Vasco kept the team from Paraná in the second division.

That’s because Tubarão needed to win their game and hope that Remo didn’t beat Confiança, a situation that happened since the club from Pará was in a goalless draw, even playing at home.

On the other hand, Vasco finishes Serie B in 2021 with 49 points, with 13 wins, 10 draws and 15 defeats. The final score was far from the G4, which gave space to the four best teams to move up to Serie A.

Who did well: Zeca

Londrina’s forward was the positive highlight of the game, scoring the home team’s second goal and also having direct participation in what opened the scoring, at 17 minutes of the first stage.

Who was wrong: Lucão

The goalkeeper from Vasco did not do well in this weekend’s match, failing in Londrina’s second goal and failing in the third, which happened just a minute into the second half.

Londrina’s performance

Needing the victory to remain in the second division, the team managed to control their anxiety and did the result with just over twenty minutes of play. After that they managed to score well against Vasco and control the match.

Vasco’s performance

Vasco’s main objective was to return to the national elite and as there was no possibility of this happening even before the game started, the team did not show the intensity of other games. The situation became even more disheartening after Londrina opened two goals ahead.

Game History

After nine minutes, Vasco had a goal disallowed by the referee. Pec swelled the goals of the goalkeeper of Londrina, but the referee invalidated the move because the ball hit the left hand of the Argentine Germán Cano a little earlier.

A short time later, the owners of the house opened the scoreboard. On minute 17, forward Zeca kicked and the deflection on defender Ricardo Graça put the ball into the goal defended by Lucão.

The situation of the Rio de Janeiro club became even more complicated five minutes later, when Londrina extended the advantage with Zeca, who shot over the goalkeeper from Vasco, who did not do well in the bid.

In the first minute of the second half, Londrina made the third, this time with Caprini. The home club’s player counted on the failure of goalkeeper Lucão, who did not do well in the opponent’s attempt to cross.

Vasco still had a chance to decline, as the referee scored a penalty for the team from Rio de Janeiro after the ball hit Bidía’s hand. However, Cano did not charge well and saw goalkeeper César avoid the goal.

DATASHEET

LONDON 3 X 0 VASCO

Competition: 38th round of the Brazilian Series B Championship

Date: 11/28/2021

Schedule: 4:00 pm (Brasilia)

Local: Café Stadium, in Londrina (PR)

Referee: Antonio Dib Moraes de Sousa (PI)

Assistants: Nailton Junior de Sousa Oliveira (CE) and Mauro Cezar Evangelista de Sousa (PI)

VAR: Marcio Henrique de Gois (SP)

Yellow cards: João Paulo and Saimon (Londrina); Léo Matos (Vasco)

Goals: Ricardo Graça against in the 17th minute and Zeca in the 22nd minute of the first half; Caprini one minute into the second half.

Londoner: Caesar; Córdoba, Saimon, Augusto and Eltinho; João Paulo (Jean Henrique), Jhonny Lucas (Bidía), Gegê (Celsinho) and Mossoró (Marcelinho); Caprini and Zeca (Roberto). Technician: Márcio Fernandes

Vasco: Lucão; Léo Matos, Ricardo, MT (João Pedro) and Leandro Castan; Bruno Gomes (Andrey), Caio Lopes (Juninho) and Nenê; Jhon Sánchez (Figueiredo), Cano and Gabriel Pec (Laranjeira). Technician: Fabio Cortez