Londrina stays: Tubarão believes until the end and avoids relegation after adding 31 rounds at Z-4 | london

Londrina believed until the end and managed to celebrate the permanence in Serie B of the Brazilian Nationals. In the last round, Tubarão first did its part and beat Vasco, 3-0, at Estádio do Café. After the referee’s final whistle, Londrina had to wait for the confirmation of Remo’s tie against Confiança to get free instead of relegation – the team from Pará ended up falling.

The relief for Londrina came after the team passed 31 of the 38 rounds inside the Z-4, being 11 in a row in this final stretch. The exit came at hour H, in the last round.

+ Londrina fans and players celebrate permanence; see the video

Only two other teams managed to escape relegation after so many rounds in the relegation zone: Portuguesa, in 2006, when they played 32 rounds in the Z-4, and Guaratinguetá, which totaled 34 rounds there in 2012.

From the beginning we were fighting. We spent 85%, 90% of the championship in the relegation zone, and getting out in the last round is very rewarding. Celebrate the stay a lot because it was sweaty — César, goalkeeper of Londrina, to Premiere

More Londrina news on Twitter

Follow GE/PR on Facebook

Highlights: Londrina 3 x 0 Vasco, for the 38th round of Série B do Brasileirão

In front of Vasco, Londrina went up and tried to fulfill its role right from the beginning. On minute 17, Zeca received it on the right, entered the area and hit inside. The ball deflected on Ricardo Graça and opened the scoring – the referee gave the goal to Londrina’s forward.

Tubarão expanded at 22. Elacio Cordoba found Zeca free on the right, and the forward covered goalkeeper Lucão, who left the area, to score a beautiful goal: 2-0. the goalkeeper and scored the third of Londrina. Vasco still had a penalty to beat, but Cano stopped on goalkeeper César.

📈 Brazilian Series B Table

📊 Londrina’s statistics in the season