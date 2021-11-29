Louis Vitton and Off White designer Virgil Abloh dies of cancer at age 41 | Fashion and beauty

Fashion designer Virgil Abloh, artistic director of the Louis Vuitton men’s collection and CEO of the Off White brand, died this Sunday (28), aged 41, as a result of cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare form of cancer in which a tumor occurs in the heart.. The information was provided by the stylist’s social networks and by the LVHM conglomerate, which both brands are part of.

“We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a deeply devoted father, husband, son, brother and friend,” reads the message posted on the designer’s Instagram account.

In its account, LVHM published a note lamenting the death of Abloh. “We are all shocked by this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sadness, and we all think in their loved ones after the death of their husband, father, brother and friend,” said the CEO of the conglomerate, Bernard Arnault.

A family statement from Abloh on the designer’s Instagram account told of the fight against cancer. “He has chosen to face his battle in private since his diagnosis in 2019, going through several challenging treatments, while running several leading institutions that span fashion, art and culture”, says the statement.

Born in Illinois, USA, to Ghanaian parents, Virgil Abloh has become one of the most influential names in fashion in recent years. He caught the attention of LVHM after the prominence he achieved with Off White, the brand he created in 2013. In 2018, he became the first stylist and the first black creative director to be hired by Louis Vuitton.

Abloh leaves behind his wife Shannon Abloh and their children Lowe and Gray.