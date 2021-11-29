Louis Vuitton director and Off White founder dies

The artistic director of Louis Vuitton and founder of the darling brand of the famous Off-White, Virgil Abloh, died at 41 years of age. The information was confirmed by the LVMH group. Victim of cancer, the American stylist was one of the first blacks to head an international luxury brand.

A hip hop fan, Virgil Abloh began DJing in high school, before earning a degree in civil engineering from the University of Wisconsin and architecture from the Illinois Institute of Technology. In the early 2000s, he became Kanye West’s artistic consultant, advising the rapper especially on his album covers and set design for his concerts.

Off-White became a benchmark for the famous — from Justin Bieber to LeBron James and Drake — and partnered with Nike, Levi, Rimowa, Jimmy Choo, IKEA, Moncler, Browns, Warby Parker, SSENSE, Sunglass Hut, Champion, Evian , Converse, Dr. Martens, Barneys New York, Umbro, Timberland, among others.

The presenter Marcos Mion even chose a pair of sneakers from Abloh’s company to debut on Globo’s “Encontro”. “Sneakers designed by Virgil Abloh, who is the founder of Off-White and Louis Vuitton’s creative director. These shoes are wonderful, it’s jeans. Fatimona will like it. Boy got ready to come here, it gives that morale, that presence “.

“We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a deeply devoted father, husband, son, brother and friend,” reads the message posted on the designer’s Instagram account.

Importance in LVMH

The son of Ghanaian immigrants born in Illinois (USA), his arrival at Louis Vuitton in 2018 marked the marriage between urban and luxury fashion, mixing sneakers and camouflage pants with tailored suits and dresses. His influences included graffiti, hip hop and skateboarding culture.

His style has been embraced by the world’s largest luxury group — led by France’s richest man, Bernard Arnault — in an attempt to breathe new life into some brands and attract younger customers.

Over the past three years, Abloh has drawn on messages of gender inclusion and fluidity to expand the popularity of the Louis Vuitton brand, bringing themes of racial identity into his runway shows with poetry and art presentations.

Off white

virgil Abloh was the breath for diversity that the fashion market had been looking to implement in the future.

In just a few years, he managed to establish himself as one of the most beloved stylists among an audience of connected millennials. Your trademark? A style that reflects street culture, with sneakers and sweatshirts, but also an easily recognizable logo, made up of oblique black and white stripes, successful collaborations

I’m not made for a podium, but I’m going to design a podium that creates a system change

virgil Abloh in an interview with fast Company, in June 2020

THE Off white appears today, according to a survey by The Lyst Index, as the second most popular brand in the world. One of the biggest highlights that drove this placement was the power of social transformation.

With the strong repercussions of the assassination of George Floyd, in the United States, the designer held an auction for one of his sneakers, the Air Jordan 4 x Off white, and raised about R$ 1 million for the Black Lives Matter movement.

*With RFI information