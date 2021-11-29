Luciano Huck sends a message to Mandetta on ‘Domingão’ | Television

The presenter Luciano Huck surprised Globo viewers this Sunday night (28), by sending a message to former Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta. The commander of “Domingão com Huck” mentioned the former ally of the President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro when highlighting the birthdays of the week.

Angélica’s husband took advantage of Diego Hypólito’s tribute at the “Show dos Famosos” to Benito de Paula to wish a happy birthday to the veteran singer who’s birthday this Sunday (28). Huck took the opportunity to wish Mandetta a happy birthday too, who will complete another spring next Tuesday (30):

“And so wishing Benito de Paula and some birthdays this week a happy birthday: Commander Paludo, Wesley, my wife’s birthday this week, Angelica I love you! Caren Marinho, Bonne, Boninho’s father, happy birthday, good health! Luiz Henrique Mandetta this week too!”, He quickly mentioned Rede Globo’s presenter on his Sunday program.

On social networks, Internet users reacted to the mention of the politician on Rede Globo: “Huck sending happy birthday to mandetta… not people kkkkkk” wrote a Rede Globo viewer on his Twitter profile. “Luciano Huck announcing Mandetta’s birthday kkkkkkkkk he doesn’t even hide”, wrote another Internet user on the same social network.

It is worth noting that Luciano Huck, an enthusiast of Brazilian politics, had already had some meetings with the former minister of Bolsonaro to discuss possible alliances for next year’s presidential elections. The conversations, however, may not have progressed after Fausto Silva’s sudden departure from Globo’s Sunday grid. In an interview with Pedro Bial in June, the communicator officially declared his withdrawal from the “fight” for the presidency to renew his contract with Globo with the mission of replacing Fausto Silva.

The presenter Luciano Huck was the target of criticism on social media last Sunday night (21), after having made jokes that referenced the psychological treatment of singer Fiuk. As is known, the son of Fábio Junior, who was eliminated last week from the “Show of the Famous”, has already publicly declared that he suffers from ADHD – Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.

That Sunday, the musician received the highest score from the judges of the musical competition and from the audience present on Luciano Huck’s program for the first time. When referring to the matter, Angélica’s husband declared that Fiuk would not need to address the topic in his analyst this week, as he had already highlighted in his honor the singer Renato Russo in the musical competition:

“You won ten from Preta Gil, ten from Boninho, ten from Cláudia Raia, you don’t even need to deal with the Analyst this week, is that resolved this week in Fiuk? don’t even bring it up in the 45 minutes you have with it. If the audience doesn’t give a ten, then we’ll have to talk to the Analyst. Tuesday we talk about it”, declared the presenter in a good-humored tone.

“No, I’ll give you a ring, I’ll send you an SMS”, replied Fiuk. In another moment, when the presenter was going to reveal who was the eliminated of the week of the music competition, Huck returned to play with the psychological treatment of singer Fiuk: “Third place leaves the competition today! Oh, I am scared! Will there be an analyst this week or not? There will be an analyst!” declared the presenter when he saw Fiuk’s name displayed in third place on the screen of the music competition.

On social media, Luciano Huck was criticized for making fun of the musician’s psychological treatment: “Hey Luciano Huck, let’s hire someone to advise on certain issues? Today the target was Fiuk. Taking therapy is not a reason for jokes, and many people who need it do not do it because of prejudice. This prejudice is magnified with these games that can embarrass”, wrote an Internet user on Twitter.

